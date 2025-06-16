Raiders insider calls out previous coaching staff for failing Michael Mayer

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Michael Mayer was one of the top tight ends available and a potential first-round pick. So, when the Las Vegas Raiders traded up to get him early in the second round at No. 35 overall, it looked like a steal.

Mayer had a disappointing rookie season, totaling just 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders' selection of Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 draft, while proven to be an excellent choice, diminished Mayer's chances of having a better second season.

He also missed some time last season due to a personal issue, on his way to registering just 21 catches for 156 yards in 11 games. At various points throughout this offseason, Mayer has been the subject of trade rumors. That idea slowly faded as OTAs and minicamp went on, with reporters and Raiders coaches singing his praises.

Raiders insider calls out previous coaching staff for misuse of Michael Mayer

When reviewing what took place at the Raiders' offseason program, perhaps no player benefited from a fresh start with a new coaching staff more than Mayer. On a recent episode of the Vegas Nation podcast, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal pointed to exactly that when lauding the work Mayer did this offseason.

“Quite honestly, not throwing anybody under the bus that was here previously, but I can’t understand how those coaches didn’t get more out of Michael Mayer,” Bonsignore said. “This is a guy that was a highly, highly productive player in college, and despite week after week (saying) they need to get Michael Mayer more involved, … (It never really happened) which was mind-boggling to me."

This is quite the indictement of both Antonio Pierce and Josh McDaniels, as well as offensive coordinators Mick Lombardi, Luke Getsy and Scott Turner. Bonsignore went on to talk about how things have already changed this offseason in Las Vegas.

”Well, at least in our viewership of these practices, it’s pretty obvious that they’re trying, they’re not just saying (they) need to figure out a way, they are figuring out a way", Bonsignore continued. "He got a lot of touches during OTAs, and Pete Carroll talked about the great offseason that Michael Mayer had, and I think that’s showing on the field.”

While praising the work that Mayer has been doing, new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly also made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the Raiders' plans to utilize multiple tight ends.

"I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time," Kelly said. "And sometimes, you can play with three tight ends they told me."

His pass-catching ability should not discounted, but Mayer's prowess as a blocker means there is a place for him in the Raiders' offense as a traditional in-line tight end while Bowers gets deployed more like a wide receiver. And at just 23 years old, it's not out of the question that he has a long-term future wearing the Silver and Black.

This season, Mayer will have the benefit of playing for a coaching staff that is not just saying they will utilize him, but actually putting the gears in motion to do so.