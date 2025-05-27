The Las Vegas Raiders failed to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball last season. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy certainly had his faults, but the team lacked talent as key positions, especially quarterback and running back.

Fortunately, the team addressed these problems in a major way this offseason. Two-time Pro Bowler Geno Smith is now under center for the Raiders, and generational running back prospect Ashton Jeanty is in the backfield.

New general manager John Spytek also kept Sincere McCormick, who showed promise last year, and signed veteran Raheem Mostert, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2023. All of a sudden, Las Vegas' league-worst rushing attack from last season is completely revamped.

Raiders insider reports team won't add former All-Pro RB

Many felt that the team could stand to add another veteran running back because Mostert had some injury concerns last season, and McCormick, Dylan Laube and Zamir White are still a bit unproven. The common name floated has been former Browns star Nick Chubb, but when the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore was asked about the Raiders adding him, he shot the idea down.

"Chubb probably wants to go somewhere where he is guaranteed playing time," Bonsignore wrote. "That’s not going to happen with the Raiders with rookie Ashton Jeanty and veteran Raheem Mostert holding down the top two spots."

Just two years ago, Chubb was a Second-Team All-Pro who collected 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Now, he is simply looking for a place to find playing time, and he can't even find that on the Raiders, who ran for 79.8 yards per game last season.

While this is a sad testament to Chubb's career being completely derailed by major injuries, it should also give Raider Nation a vote of confidence about the state of their rushing attack.

Last season, the team was down in the dumps and looking for anyone in the building to provide a spark in the backfield. This offseason, Las Vegas has the luxury to pass on a decorated runner like Chubb because of the improvements they have made to the room this offseason.

Plenty can happen between now and the beginning of the 2025 NFL season, as things change quickly in professional football. But it seems like a tandem of Jeanty and Mostert will be enough for the Silver and Black this season, which is good news for the offense.