Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson's frustrating season continues in Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos entered their Week 10 Thursday Night Football on opposite sides of the AFC West. The 2-6 Raiders are last in the division and appear to be out of postseason contention, while the 7-2 Broncos are tied for the best record in the league.

Las Vegas got off to a strong start in the first quarter, jumping out to a 7-0 lead, with much of their early success attributed to their ability to establish the run game. The team appeared to be driving the football once again, however, a holding penalty by Jack Bech on second down slowed their momentum.

The Raiders were forced into an obvious passing situation, and on their third-down play, which ended with Geno Smith being sacked, they suffered a key loss to their offense. Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has been one of Las Vegas' best offensive linemen this season, was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Raiders' OG Jackson Powers-Johnson rough season continues against Broncos

Powers-Johnson has had a very frustrating season after putting together an impressive rookie year. While he finished last season playing center and voiced his preference to play the position, he was moved to offensive guard in training camp.

The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was then forced to compete for a starting role before being named the starter at the conclusion of camp. He suffered a concussion ahead of Week 2, however, and did not play any offensive snaps over the next two weeks.

While he has had some rough moments, Powers-Johnson has largely been one of the Raiders' best offensive linemen -- particularly with Kolton Miller sidelined indefinitely with a high ankle sprain and hairline fracture. Las Vegas' right guard was, once again, sidelined in Week 10 as he was forced to leave early in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

The Raiders ruled Powers-Johnson out for the game in an official update.

"#LVvsDEN Injury Update: G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle) is OUT"

They also noted that left guard Dylan Parham is questionable to return with an ankle injury of his own.

"#LVvsDEN Injury Update: G Dylan Parham (ankle) is questionable"

The Raiders' rushing attack has already suffered with Powers-Johnson sidelined as they had 43 rushing yards on ten carries prior to his exit. Following the injury, Las Vegas had just one rushing yard on four carries for the remainder of the half on four carries.

While Alex Cappa will replace Powers-Johnson for the remainder of the game, the Raiders' depth at offensive guard will be tested if Parham is also unable to return. Rookie guard Caleb Rogers, who has been inactive all season, is not available, which has forced backup center Will Putnam to fill in at left guard.

Las Vegas' offensive line has dealt with many struggles this season and is already without its best lineman. If Powers-Johnson and Parham are sidelined for an extended time, the unit will be in a tough place going forward. The Raiders, who already had an uphill battle dealing with the Broncos' pass rush, have already allowed five sacks in the first half.