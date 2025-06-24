Raiders' Jalen Ramsey rumors come to screeching halt with latest report

The Las Vegas Raiders may have solved several of their glaring issues this offseason, but they also created problems at multiple spots on defense. New general manager John Spytek opted not to re-sign either of the team's starting linebackers and parted ways with four of the five starters from last year's secondary.

While the holes at linebacker and safety were both filled with free agency additions, most of Raider Nation has felt that the cornerback position has been largely unaddressed. The Miami Dolphins are currently working with Jalen Ramsey to find a trade destination for him, so Las Vegas felt like an obvious landing spot.

Not only do the Silver and Black need a veteran cornerback, but they have ample cap space to afford the 30-year-old player. Many felt that this move could take place as soon as the league year began on June 1, but after three weeks, it has been a stalemate.

Raiders reportedly not interested in Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

Despite Ramsey expressing publicly over the years that he would like to play for the Raiders, it takes two to tango in a trade. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore recently reported that there is one key reason a deal has not happened yet, and it is about as simple as it gets.

"Ramsey is not on the Raiders’ radar," Bonsignore wrote.

Bonsignore does not have the final word in any matters of the organization, obviously, but his intel is typically pretty strong. New head coach Pete Carroll has a reputation for liking a certain kind of cornerback, and if Ramsey was that, a trade would have likely been made already.

Instead, it appears that the Raiders will focus on their young cornerback corps, which is headlined by players like Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes and Darien Porter. These three seem to be in the mix for a starting job.

Other players like Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes, Sam Webb, Kyu Blu Kelly and Mello Dotson will also compete for a roster spot as well, but Las Vegas could surprise some people and go after another veteran corner, perhaps on the free agent market.

At the end of the day, while Ramsey would have been exciting, he is an aging star that comes with a hefty price tag. In an offseason where Spytek and Carroll have focused on adding young, cheap players to develop, Ramsey just didn't make sense.