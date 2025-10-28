Raiders just caught a massive break in upcoming primetime game vs. Broncos

Not much has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 NFL season, as they'll come out of their bye week with a 2-5 record. Unfortunately, the first half of their schedule was supposed to be easier than the second, yet they're well behind the 8-Ball with a harrowing stretch ahead.

Realistically, there are two games left on the schedule that Raider Nation can categorize as winnable. They'll host the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 and the New York Giants in Week 17, both of whom have struggled, and there's a chance that they play the Kansas City Chiefs' backups in Week 18.

Other than that, it will be incredibly tough sledding for the Silver and Black, starting with a home game against the 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, followed by a road game on a short week against the Denver Broncos. As fate would have it, however, the Raiders may have caught a lucky break.

Raiders will face Pat Surtain-less Broncos in Week 10 on TNF

The Broncos have undoubtedly fielded the best defense in the league this season. But they may also end up as one of the NFL's best all-time defenses, as they are ahead of pace to break the all-time single-season sack record as a team.

Part of this success is incredible talent on the defensive line, as Nik Bonitto has arguably been the league's best pass-rusher this season, and he's aided by players like Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers and Jonathon Cooper. But the Broncos get a lot of coverage sacks as well.

Pat Surtain II is the best cornerback in the league, as he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He's been elite once again this season, but unfortunately, he suffered a series of injuries against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, and he'll be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, according to Jordan Schultz.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

That means Surtain will definitely miss Week 10's Thursday Night Football bout between the Raiders and Broncos, and he may even be sidelined when the two teams meet again in Week 14 at Allegiant Stadium.

Obviously, Raider Nation is not celebrating the loss of a rival's star player. But injuries are a part of the NFL, and this is a very fortunate break for a Las Vegas team that has already been through the ringer this season with bad luck and unfortunate circumstances.

Beating Denver, who is 6-2 and atop the AFC West, will still be a massive hill to climb for the Raiders, especially on a cold November night in Colorado. But if there was ever an opportunity for Las Vegas to get back in the win column against the Broncos, it would be when they don't have Surtain.