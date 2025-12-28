Raiders just fueled the tank talk even more with Week 17 inactives list

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly tanking. But that's okay, because so is their Week 17 opponent, the New York Giants. Neither has anything to play for but an increased chance to land the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and both teams are taking every step that they can to inch closer.

Las Vegas already put stars like Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers on the shelf for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season, as well as other key players like Jeremy Chinn and Jordan Meredith. Kolton Miller is also not being rushed back from injury, which is a smart move by the franchise.

New York countered by placing five key players on Injured Reserve this week as well, and they shockingly listed out two other players on Saturday who had not previously been given an injury designation. This is going to be a tank-off for the ages.

Raiders rule out Jack Bech, Raheem Mostert for Week 17 Giants clash

On Sunday, the official inactives list was released for both teams, and neither is beating the tanking allegations anytime soon. Of the five players listed as questionable headed into the contest, none of them are active for Week 17.

Both Jack Bech and Raheem Mostert will miss Sunday's game for the Raiders. Cor'Dale Flott, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. and Joshua Ezeudu will all be out for the Giants as well. This is in addition to Theo Johnson being listed out at the last second on Saturday for New York.

Among the other inactives for Las Vegas are Aidan O'Connell, who will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback, and Brodric Martin, who just joined the team late last week. Terrell Edmunds was signed to the active roster this week as well, but he'll be inactive on Sunday.

Chris Collier and Phillip Dorsett II were both elevated from the practice squad for the Week 17 matchup, but neither will be active. Instead, Zamir White will get the nod at running back behind Ashton Jeanty, and Shedrick Jackson and Alex Bachman will be the depth wide receivers.

White is active for the first time since Week 5. Jahfari Harvey, who replaced Crosby on the active roster earlier this week, will be suiting up for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday. He'll back up Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson at defensive end.

Atonio Mafi will also be active after being promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this week, and both Greedy Vance Jr. and Darnay Holmes will play. The entire rookie class, outside of Bech and practice squad player Cam Miller, will all suit up on Sunday.