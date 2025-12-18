Raiders just got a first-hand look at a game-changing free agent target

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a disaster during the 2025 NFL season, and it is hard not to imagine another massive overhaul this offseason. Obviously, the Raiders need to get the right coach and quarterback in place, but their issues certainly don't stop there.

In Week 15, every conceivable problem that Las Vegas has was on display, as they lost 31-0 to the Philadelphia Eagles. They need serious help at every level on both sides of the football, and that is putting things mildly.

One key takeaway from Sunday's putrid showing, however, was the performance of a player on the opposite side of the field. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is set for free agency, had a dominant performance and could be just the player that Las Vegas needs to target this offseason.

Nakobe Dean gave Raiders a look at what he could bring in free agency

Dean, who missed the first five games of the season, has played 65.7% of the defensive snaps since returning to the field. He had arguably his best outing of the year on Sunday, however, as he recorded eight total tackles and two tackles for loss, posting a game-high 93.3 Pro Football Focus grade.

He has continued to improve since returning from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, and has picked up 42 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and six quarterback hits in the past six weeks. It is unclear, however, if the linebacker is a part of the Eagles' future plans.

The defending Super Bowl champions used a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Jihaad Campbell, another linebacker. Campbell has struggled to get on the field over the past few weeks due to Dean's re-emergence, however, playing just 26 defensive snaps in the past four games.

While Philadelphia does have some cap space this offseason, its front office will likely prioritize extending other players, including members of both their 2022 and 2023 draft classes. That could open the door for the Raiders to bring Dean into the fold if he hits free agency.

His addition alone would not be enough to transform a defense that has completely fallen off a cliff after showing flashes early on in the yaer. It would, however, be a great start, and he'd be an immediate upgrade over Devin White, Elandon Roberts or Jamal Adams.

Dean played alongside Eric Stokes and Brock Bowers in college at Georgia, and several members of the Raiders' front office, like Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch, were in the Eagles' front office when Dean was drafted. There is some familiarity in Las Vegas for him.

The Raiders have gotten next to nothing from far too many members of their defense, and they desperately need to acquire talent. Dean, who has had some injuries in his career, would likely not require the team to break the bank, but would be a great addition to the struggling unit.