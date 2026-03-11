Raiders just got screwed as Ravens shockingly pull out of Maxx Crosby trade

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday evening, sending superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby in exchange for the No. 14 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a first-rounder in 2027.

In the days since that deal, the Raiders have made a flurry of moves. They traded for Taron Johnson, traded away Geno Smith, and spent big money on a handful of free agents, like Tyler Linderbaum, Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

But on Tuesday, the Ravens stunningly pulled out of the trade. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders made the following announcement just one night before the league year began, and the trade became official:

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."

As Rapoport also noted, all trades are contingent on players passing a physical examination. Considering Crosby is still recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered back in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, multiple reports have indicated that Crosby failed his physical, nullifying the trade.