Raiders just made the linebacker signing fans begged for with Nakobe Dean

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't sitting on their hands in free agency like they were a year ago. John Spytek and Klint Kubiak are out here detonating the open market with big-time signings and improving this football team one huge leap at a time.

In the aftermath of Eric Stokes' re-signing, Tyler Linderbaum's addition and inking a deal with Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas set the league on fire by agreeing to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Las Vegas has sorely lacked linebacker talent in recent years, and after a nightmare campaign from Devin White, Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts, the Raiders are remedying that with a big-time signing in Dean, who has, when healthy, been an absolute stud in Philadelphia.

Raiders make major Nakobe Dean signing on Day 1 of free agency

John Spytek brought in Eagles executives like Anthony Patch and Brandon Hunt after the 2025 NFL Draft, and that move is already paying dividends. Dean figures to be a key fixture on Rob Leonard's defense right away, and he has completely revitalized this unit and the fanbase in one fell swoop.