Raiders just prematurely ended Tyree Wilson experiment with trade to Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders have struck a Day 3 draft trade with the New Orleans Saints, sending edge rusher Tyree Wilson and pick No. 219 in the 2026 NFL Draft for the No. 150 pick. Las Vegas will offload Wilson and move up nearly 70 spots in the deal.

Wilson was the Raiders' first-round pick back in 2023, but he never quite panned out for the Silver and Black. Although he had his moments and was always a better run defender than folks gave him credit for, 12.0 sacks in three NFL seasons isn't what teams expect from the No. 7 overall pick.

And while Wilson was always a bit of a project coming out of Texas Tech, the current regime in Las Vegas didn't draft him, so they did not see the vision. They cut their losses before he became a free agent next offseason, ending the experiment a year early.

Las Vegas Raiders trade Tyree Wilson to New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas added edge rusher Keyron Crawford in the third round on Day 2 of the draft, crowding the Raiders' defensive line room. It seems that Wilson was the odd man out, as Spytek made yet another aggressive move to get rid of him to move up on Day 3.

It is a bit disappointing to see Wilson's tenure end like this, as a first-round pick should never be traded for pennies on the dollar. But this was probably the best that Spytek and Co. were going to get, and it clearly made sense for them to simply take what they could before letting him walk next March.