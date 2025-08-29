Raiders just revealed their plans for Amari Cooper (at the cost of a fan favorite)

The Las Vegas Raiders reunited with wide receiver Amari Cooper on Monday, signing him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $6 million. He brings another veteran presence to a wide receiver room that includes Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech.

While he joined the team less than two weeks ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft will reportedly play a big role in Las Vegas. The late offseason addition will likely take reps away from Thornton, however, who has been a fan favorite.

The Raiders brass discussed the addition, noting that they already have a plan for the five-time Pro Bowler. The addition of a veteran alongside Meyers, and someone for Thornton to learn from, could have a positive effect on the team, both in the short-term and the long-term.

Raiders Amari Cooper plan will likely lead to less reps for Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Cooper will play a big role from the start of the season, which is not much of a surprise considering his track record of success in the NFL. Raiders general manager John Spytek revealed that he will be a big part of the Week 1 game plan while speaking with the media on Wednesday.

"We have a plan for him to bring him along, and that plan will more than likely include him being a big part of the game plan in New England in 10 days, or whatever it is from now," Spytek said.

Head coach Pete Carroll further addressed that plan on Thursday.

"He's been a great player. He's been a great performer. He's made a ton of big plays in big situations. It's not beyond his scope to come up and make a clutch play at the right time. He's big and strong, runs fantastic routes and has always been a playmaker," Carroll said. "So, we thought a chance to add a guy like that with experience could really help our young guys. Might really suit us well. So, for Dont'e on the outside, they'll be doing a lot of the same stuff. I think Amari's way can affect him and help him come along. There's a lot of pressure for him to be the only X over there that we're going with so I think this really balances us out well and hope it really suits Jack and Dont'e."

Ten Nguyen of The Athletic noted that Cooper will likely take playing time from Thornton, as they both function as the "X" receiver in the offense. The rookie should still have a significant role, however, his struggles with consistency later in camp made adding the veteran an easy call.

Additionally, the rookie should be able to learn plenty from the five-time Pro Bowler. Since entering the league in 2015, Cooper ranks seventh in receiving yards and touchdowns and eighth in receptions.

With less pressure in a more minimized role, and the opportunity to learn under one of the game's best receivers in recent memory, Thornton could be laying the groundwork for a great NFL career. It may just take him a little longer to showcase it with Cooper now in the fold.

