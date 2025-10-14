Raiders just signed a familiar face to both Pete Carroll and the fan base

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in countless areas of the game during the 2025 NFL season. There is no one simple fix for this football team, but getting more production out of the offensive line would go a long way for the offense.

Unfortunately, they are without star left tackle Kolton Miller, and the group has been inconsistent, at best, this year. Obviously, no signing at this point in the year is going to be a cure-all, but that doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t looking to add value.

After last week’s 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans and ahead of the Raiders’ Week 7 bout against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas made a promising roster move. With it, they brought back a familiar face to both Pete Carroll and Raider Nation.

Raiders sign offensive guard McClendon Curtis, waive punter Brad Robbins

On Tuesday morning, Las Vegas announced that they were releasing punter Brad Robbins from the practice squad. He was signed last week when the team was unsure about A.J. Cole’s status for Week 6.

Because Cole ended up playing and performing well, Robbins never played in a game, and the Raiders clearly had no quarrels about letting him walk. His release, however, opened up a spot on the practice squad that the team needed to fill.

With that spot, Las Vegas signed guard McClendon Curtis. If that name sounds familiar, he was an undrafted free agent originally signed by the Raiders out of UT-Chattanooga before the 2023 season.

Curtis performed well for Las Vegas during the 2023 preseason, and ended up earning a spot on the practice squad. It wasn’t long before Carroll and the Seahawks signed him to the active roster in Seattle, however.

He played in five games across two seasons with the Seahawks before brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. Now, he’s back with the Raiders and has another chance to establish himself with a shaky offensive line in Las Vegas.

It will be tough sledding for Curtis to be activated on gameday, as even third-round rookie guard Caleb Rodgers hasn’t been active yet for a game. But his familiarity with the building and Carroll could come into play, as the nearly 6-foot-6 and 330-pound guard tried to make his mark with the Silver and Black.