Raiders just supercharged Ashton Jeanty with savvy Klint Kubiak hire

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Plenty questioned the pick at the time, particularly because the roster had holes at many other key positions, but John Spytek turned the card in last April with conviction.

That sentiment continued throughout Jeanty's rookie season, as Las Vegas went 3-14. While Jeanty was productive in his rookie year, pundits continued to question if the Raiders made the right decision by selecting him over now-New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou.

Despite Jeanty leading the team in scrimmage yards, Las Vegas ranked last in the league in scoring offense, total yards, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. It was clear that Jeanty was hindered by an awful offensive line, as well as run game coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll.

The news that the Raiders just officially hired Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Monday as their next head coach should supercharge him for his sophomore season, however.

Ashton Jeanty is a big winner after Raiders officially hire Klint Kubiak

Jeanty's rookie season was considered underwhelming by many. That said, he finished with 975 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 266 carries, adding 55 receptions for 346 yards and 5 scores. He did not receive any help from his offensive line as a rookie, as he had 556 rushing yards after contact.

While many have focused on how the Raiders' decision to hire Kubiak will impact projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, it should also lead to far more production from Jeanty. Before Kubiak arrived in Seattle, the Seahawks ranked 28th in rushing yards and 11th in rushing touchdowns.

In his first year with the franchise, those numbers improved to 10th and ninth, respectively. He utilized both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the backfield, a dual-back approach, and both responded with impressive years, combining for 2,183 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Of course, Las Vegas does not currently have another running back under contract for 2026 who can serve as a complementary back to Jeanty. But options on that front will be abundant during free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Walker III's game, in particular, mirrors Jeanty's. Kubiak's offense is built on outside zone rushing concepts, which require patience, great vision and a quick burst from a running back. Jeanty has all of those in spades, and Walker showed the importance of that en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

The decision to have a two-headed backfield would not only keep Jeanty fresher in 2026, but it could also help his long-term longevity. Plus, Kubiak's rushing attack is centered around what Jeanty is good at.

While the focus has largely been on Mendoza, Jeanty, along with the entire offense, should benefit from the front office hiring Kubiak as head coach. It will be important to get all the right pieces in place, but it's hard to imagine Jeanty not having a more efficient season in 2026 if he stays healthy.