Raiders' Kirk Cousins is built to flourish in one key area under Klint Kubiak

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins is primed to become the starting quarterback to begin the season. With fans clamoring for first overall pick Fernando Mendoza to take the reins at some point, Cousins will likely hold down the fort until Mendoza is ready to perform.

When Cousins was brought into the quarterback room, it was because of his familiarity with Klint Kubiak's offense. He was the signal-caller for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, while Kubiak was the play-caller for the first time in his career that year.

During that season, the former Michigan State Spartan had one of his best statistical seasons. He threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. According to PFF, he was 4th in the NFL in passing grade, making plenty of big-time throws, finishing 9th in the NFL with 30.

Las Vegas Raiders must utilize play-action with Kirk Cousins

Where Cousins flourished with Kubiak was executing the play-action passing game. In the wide zone system, which will be deployed in 2026 by the Raiders' new coach, play action becomes crucial to maintaining the flow of the offense.

In Seattle, Kubiak had a run-heavy offense, finishing third in rushing play percentage. When the team passed the ball, it was play-action 27% of the time, according to PFF. Sam Darnold threw 16 touchdowns off play action, which was two more than his 14 on true dropbacks.

Clearly, play action is a major factor in the offense running smoothly.

Luckily, again last season, Cousins thrived in play-action for the Atlanta Falcons. According to PFF, Cousins was fifth in the NFL in yards per attempt (YPA) with an average of 9.3. He threw for 606 yards and had a passer rating of 102.5.

When he played with Kubiak in 2021, his numbers were even better. His YPA was 9.0, throwing for 1,319 yards and 12 touchdowns to three interceptions. According to PFF, he was fourth in the league in passer rating at 116.0, creating explosive plays for the Vikings offense.

With Kubiak wanting to bring that philosophy to the Raiders, it makes sense why Cousins was signed in the offseason. His connection with Kyle Pitts on play-action passes was evident throughout the film and helped the star tight end land the franchise tag with the Atlanta Falcons. Brock Bowers will be a target in the middle of the field as well, with play-action and running working in unison.

Raider Nation will want to see Mendoza run the same play action plays as well, but Cousins will be the man during the early part of the season. His execution and knowledge of the offense could lead to the rise of the passing offense that has been missing for the Raiders since 2011.