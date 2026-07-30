Raiders' Kirk Cousins won't let Klint Kubiak's declaration get to his head

Those who didn't read between the lines of Klint Kubiak's pre-training camp declaration about Kirk Cousins being the starter under center are probably disappointed that the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback battle between Cousins and Fernando Mendoza is over before it even started.

But those who noticed that Kubiak would only go so far as to say that Cousins was the starter at training camp are still holding out hope for Mendoza. And Cousins knows that his job is far from secure, as he had the following response when asked about being named the starter on Wednesday.

"I think in this league, it's kind of one day at a time," Cousins said. "You're only as good as your last throw, your last practice. You try to, every day, go out and earn that opportunity and never take anything for granted."

It's good to know that the Raiders' starter, at least for now, isn't getting a big head about Kubiak's announcement.

Kirk Cousins is displaying humility and leadership after Klint Kubiak named him Raiders' camp starter

Cousins has an obligation to the team not to rest on his laurels, and he is displaying great leadership by reinforcing the coaching staff and front office's messaging about competing and earning your place on the roster and in the pecking order.

Later in the same media availability, Cousins fielded a question about the latter half of Kubiak's statement, which was that he expected both Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell to push him for the starting job. And Cousins is taking that, too, in stride.

"I think that's pro football. I think every day we go out there, we all try to work together and raise the standard every day for one another. I think every position group, we're all competing. I just think that's the world we've lived in, even going back to college. They're going to put as many good players in a room as they can and see who can come out as the guy who is taking the spot to play. We're all supporting one another and working together. That's just the journey we've always been on, and it's pretty much the norm."

The heat is already on Cousins, though. Mendoza came out on the first day of training camp swinging with a strong performance, and if he continues to stack days, the pressure will mount, from both inside and outside the building. That is life in the NFL for a quarterback whose job is unprotected.

And while Cousins has denied that his main role in Las Vegas is simply to mentor the team's younger quarterbacks, he is graciously accepting that challenge as well. When asked about the quarterback room's moniker of competing "with" each other and not "against" each other, Cousins had this to say:

"I think what I just said, kind of always trying to ask good questions, help one another, challenge one another, and raise the standard. Have fun competing because competition is fun. Have fun doing that together. And I think that's what it will always be."

May the best man win.