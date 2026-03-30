Raiders' Klint Kubiak has great perspective on the Maxx Crosby trade drama

The Maxx Crosby trade drama is still fresh in the minds of Las Vegas Raiders fans, and rightfully so. In fact, it probably will be for quite some time, if not forever. But the team itself, led by John Spytek and Klint Kubiak, simply have to adjust and move on, building this team with Crosby as a focal point.

Still, it was nice to finally hear from Spytek in the aftermath of the Baltimore Ravens pulling the rug out from under the Silver and Black. It's not like he said a ton, as the front office operates with a veil of secracy under his tutelage, and he didn't stir the pot. But it just felt a bit full circle to hear his remarks.

Now, Kubiak has done the same thing. Ahead of the NFL Annual League Meeting, his first one he'll attend, Kubiak sat down with NFL.com's Judy Battista and demonstrated some maturity beyond his years by sharing his perspective on the Crosby trade falling through earlier this month.

Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak has great way of looking at Maxx Crosby drama

Although a plethora of things exist for Battista and Kubiak to discuss, the aftermath of the Crosby trade fiasco feels like the elephant in the room. That said, Kubiak painted things in quite a favorable light, despite the frustrations of all involved, including the fanbase.

"I felt like we picked up another free-agent signing once we got him back from Baltimore. Really excited about him leading our defense." Klint Kubiak on Maxx Crosby

In a way, that is an admirable perspective. The Raiders had seemingly grown accustomed to a life without Crosby, perhaps as early as late in the 2025 NFL season. So, it is understandable that Kubiak feels like Crosby actually being around is an unexpected bonus. And Spytek echoed his sentiment.

But his argument, although it comes from the right place, is a bit flawed. If Las Vegas had effectively given up two first-round picks for a nearly 29-year-old edge rusher coming off an injury and signed him to an extension worth roughly $30 million per year, the fanbase would likely want some answers.

Still, having Crosby back is exciting. He should enjoy a much diference experience this time around with the Silver and Black, as Kubiak and Spytek have quickly set this team up for success. His health will obviously be a hot-button topic for the foreseeable future, but Kubiak doesn't seem too worried.

"I know there's gonna be a point in training camp where we're going to get him back," Kubiak said. "I'm not gonna get too much further into that. I think training camp, he'll be back ready to roll. With the way that he works, it wouldn't surprise me if he's ready earlier."

The healthier Crosby is, the better it is for Las Vegas, and the worse things look for the Ravens, which has suddenly become important to Raider Nation. And while Kubiak is still getting his lay of the land out in the desert, he is already seeing in Crosby what everyone who has come before him saw.

"I think I've seen Maxx almost every day," Kubiak said. "He's in the building every day, he beats a lot of the coaches in there. A really impressive guy. Being a great player is really important to him. You can just tell by the way he shows up. I think John (Spytek) said this, but it's kind of like he never left."