Raiders' Klint Kubiak hire just opened the door to blockbuster NFL WR trade

The Las Vegas Raiders officially agreed to terms with new head coach Klint Kubiak on Monday. Kubiak, a first-time head coach who is getting a late start in the offseason after a Super Bowl run with the Seattle Seahawks, immediately finds himself neck-deep in a rebuild in Las Vegas.

Kubiak, John Spytek and Tom Brady have already put their heads together and seemingly have a shared vision for how they want to construct this team. They'll be instituting exactly that during free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft in the coming months, and patience is expected during that process.

But what if the Raiders did something incredibly bold?

This may not be the best course of action in Year 1 of a rebuild, but the Minnesota Vikings are a bit of a mess after suddenly firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in late January. Maybe superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is available. Cmon, Las Vegas should at least inquire.

Raiders trading for Justin Jefferson is suddenly possible with Klint Kubiak

Jefferson has spent his entire career in Minnesota, but questions seem to be forming about J.J. McCarthy's ability to become a franchise player. Jefferson recently defended his young quarterback, but Fernando Mendoza could also be an appealing signal-caller to the four-time All-Pro receiver.

Oh, and Kubiak was a coach for the Vikings during Jefferson's second NFL season. After a year as the quarterbacks coach, Kubiak rose to the offensive coordinator post in Minnesota, and Jefferson's numbers notably increased as a result.

After a rookie season in which Jefferson tallied 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, Kubiak's offense helped the LSU product catch 108 passes and record 1,616 receiving yards while posting what is still a career-high 10 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

Although Jefferson is a great wideout, no matter who is calling plays or what his surrounding situation is, he's had his second-best NFL season to date under Kubiak calling plays. His 14.3 yards per touch also led the entire league with Kubiak as the offensive coordinator.

Now, Jefferson simply following Kubiak to play under him is far-fetched. The two have not crossed paths since that 2021 season, and it is unlikely that the Vikings will make a franchise-altering move such as trading Jefferson while their general manager situation is in limbo.

RELATED: Raiders fans won't like what Maxx Crosby reportedly told Tom Brady

But the new decision-maker in Minnesota, who will enter the fold after the 2026 NFL Draft, is going to walk into a tough situation. The Vikings are currently $40 million over the salary cap limit, and things aren't exactly looking any better, financially speaking, in the upcoming years.

If they want to offload some contracts or hit the reset button in an ultra-competitive NFC North and stop putting Band-Aids on things, the Vikings could undergo an honest-to-goodness rebuild. Trading Jefferson and his contract, and getting a boatload of picks in return, could be the start of that.

Several other teams are in more of a contending window than the Raiders, and if Jefferson were available, his druthers would probably be to join one of those franchises. But perhaps he has a soft spot for his old offensive coordinator or sees the vision of what's being built in Las Vegas.

Again, trading for Jefferson is incredibly unlikely. The Raiders whiffed when they traded for Davante Adams upon hiring Josh McDaniels, and it may be wise to just address the hole Las Vegas has at the "X" receiver spot in either the draft or free agency, so they don't have to give up future draft capital.

That said, hiring Kubiak at least opens the door to this blockbuster trade, given his prior relationship with Jefferson. Minnesota is in a financial crunch, and its front office is in flux. The Raiders need a No. 1 wideout, and for those reasons, let's at least put it on the radar. Why not dream big?