Raiders land boatloads of quality depth in Day 3-only 2026 NFL mock draft

Although fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are looking forward to April 23 so they can finally see Fernando Mendoza don the Silver and Black for the first time, the work will actually just be starting that night. Saturday, April 25, will actually be an arguably busier day for John Spytek and Co.

Las Vegas has seven draft picks on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, as it stands now, but action will be fast and furious throughout the league like it always is later in the event. In this simulation, the Raiders go with the Heisman Trophy-winner first overall and land a cornerback and wide receiver on Day 2.

But here's a look at who the regime could target with their reserve of ammunition in Rounds 4 through 7 to add depth throughout the roster and maybe even an eventual starter or two on the weekend.

Raiders land tons of quality depth in latest Day 3 2026 NFL mock draft

4.102 - Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

Wheatley limited pass catchers to just 36 yards receiving in 2025, and he also led the Big Ten in fewest yards per coverage snap. Those numbers were better then Dillon Thieneman and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren's, who are two of the top safeties in this year's draft class.

Being a bigger prospect, he can line up at linebacker from time-to-time as well. Wheatley only let receivers gain an average of five yards per catch against him, which is a yard and a half better then Caleb Downs. In the playoff loss to Notre Dame, he reeled in an interception and 16 tackles.

4.117 - Chris McCellan, DT, Missouri

McClellan isn't exactly a nose tackle, but he could help beef up the interior defensive line in Las Vegas. He, Zion Young and Damon Wilson racked up over 20 sacks together last year for the Tigers, and McClellan could make a similar impact on Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye.

4.134 - Brian Parker II, OL, Duke

Parker II is projected to move to the inside in the NFL, even though he has a lot of experience at right tackle. He met with the Raiders already at the Shrine Bowl, so Parker is firmly on Spytek's radar, and it is widely believed that he'll be a center at the next level.

He helped Duke's offense record the most touchdowns in a season and the most points scored. Not until 2025 has Duke ever had a quarterback throw for over 3,000 yards, rush for over 1,000 yards or have a receiver over post over 1,000 yards. Parker II was a big part of that.

5.175 - Caden Curry, DL, Ohio State

Matt Patricia transformed Ohio State's defense in 2025. Three Buckeye defenders are bound to go in the top 10, and Curry was somehow the leading sack getter in Columbus with 11.0. He did a lot in one year as a starter, including sacking Mendoza twice in the Big Ten championship game.

Curry was the suspect who knocked out Mendoza on the first snap from scrimmage in that loss. He's a tough and physical player who would fit in Rob Leonard's scheme, and he can also kick inside and play defensive tackle when needed. He struggled against Miami, but his tape is good overall.

6.185 - Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

For a guy who ran a 4.47 at the combine, Pro Football Focus touting Elarms-Orr as one of the five best tacklers in this draft is incredibly impressive. He wound up with 130 of them last season, so the proof is in the pudding. Plus, his run defense earned almost a 90 overall grade, which is elite.

6.208 - Riley Nowakowski, TE/FB, Indiana

Riley Nowakowski would join his former teammate Mendoza in Las Vegas. Nowakowski is a version of Connor Heyward, but could be more productive. Against Penn State, he caught a pass from Mendoza on their final drive to keep hopes alive, which turned out to be a Heisman moment for Mendoza.

Funny enough, Daniel Harms of Bleacher Report compares Nowakowski to Heyward, and the Raiders met with the former at the combine before signing the latter. Perhaps they already found their guy at fullback, or maybe they'll want to add some competition.

7.219 - Trey Smack, K, Florida

With a career long of 56 yards, Smack set a record at Florida for the most successful kicks beyond 50 yards. His career average in college was 83%, which isn't tremendous, but he did miss only three attempts, one of which was a 57 yarder against Long Island.

Smack converted 16 of 17 field goals the rest of the season. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network filmed a video at the combine where coaches tried to ice him on a 60 yard try, after which Smack booted the kick through the uprights with no pressure. He can push Matt Gay for the job, easily.