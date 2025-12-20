Raiders land extra starter with Day 2 trade-back in latest 7-round mock draft

For most fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, all eyes have been on the 2026 NFL Draft for months now. John Spytek's inagural rookie class has looked effective when given the opportunity, and hopefully, with a new head coach next season, the Silver and Black can make massive headway on their rebuild.

Even though the draft order is not set, college all-star games and the NFL combine haven't happened yet, and free agency will dramatically affect things as well, we took another stab at another 7-round mock draft using Pro Football Focus' draft simulator, but this time, we made a fun trade back.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Round 1, Pick No. 2: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The New York Giants did not trade back in this simulation, so Mendoza fell right into the Raiders' lap. The Indiana product has the requisite size, intelligence, maturity and dual-threat ability to be a franchise quarterback in Las Vegas. He could change the outlook of this franchise, at long last.

Round 2, Pick No. 44: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

(We traded No. 34 for No. 44 and No. 97)

Johnson isn't the biggest corner at just 6-feet and 190 pounds, but he has been a fast riser this season. He's given up just 18 total catches this year and seven games with one or fewer given up. Johnson's ball skills also flash, as he's got four interceptions and five passes defended in 2025.

Round 3, Pick No. 66: Domonique Orange, NT, Iowa State

Orange isn't necessarily going to wreak havoc as a pass-rusher, but he's a force against the run as a true nose tackle. He's got 20 tackles and 16 run stops this season, in addition to a respectable 14 pressures. He can also slide to the 3-tech and has cleaned up his early-season missed tackle issues.

Round 3, Pick No. 97: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Bisontis is the "extra starter" that we picked up here, as he is capable of playing guard on Day 1 in the NFL. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds with a nasty streak, Bisontis also has experience playing at right tackle. He needs to clean up his penalty issues a bit, but he's got all the tools to be great.

Round 4, Pick No. 102: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, Rodriguez is a bit light for an NFL linebacker, but his production cannot be denied. Rodriguez has 117 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, six passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He is everywhere and does it all.

Round 4, Pick No. 128: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is a Tyreek Hill-type speedster who does most of his work in the slot, but he is capable of lining up out wide, too. He's incredible after the catch, recording 586 of his 744 receiving yards after the catch. He has been playing some of his best football lately, so he is still trending up.

Round 4, Pick No. 135: Michael Taaffe, FS, Texas

Taaffe is a bit of a chess piece in the secondary, as he is primarily a free safety but lines up in the box a lot and can slide in to play slot corner. He is incredible against the run and a great tackler in space, and he's got more interceptions than touchdowns allowed.

Round 6, Pick 180: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor is certainly a project, and he has some significant penalty issues to clean up. But at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, he could be a longtime right tackle in the NFL, and he is capable of challenging DJ Glaze. His pass protection is good, but he needs to improve as a run-blocker.

Round 7, Pick 215: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri

Rarely is this kind of production available this late in the draft, but Wilson II recorded 9.0 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers. He could certainly improve as a tackler and a run defender, but Wilson II just knows how to get after the quarterback, and if he gains a little weight, he can do so in the NFL.