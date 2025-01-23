Raiders land franchise-changing wide receiver in Mel Kiper's first 2025 NFL mock draft

It's been Mock Draft SZN for a few weeks now, but only in the way that the NFL preseason is technically "the season." It's only really Mock Draft SZN when Mel Kiper drops his mocks, and reader, that finally happened this week.

Kiper finally dropped his first version of the 2025 NFL Draft this week, which was music to the ears of aggregators everywhere. We were getting kinda bored blogging about Ben Johnson twitter rumors, so this mock is a breath of fresh air. And Kiper's Raiders pick did not disappoint – if this goes like he think it does, Las Vegas would have one of the more exciting young pass-catching cores in football.

Mel Kiper has Raiders taking Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan with 2025 1st round pick

"Minority owner Tom Brady is apparently involved in the process to fix the quarterback situation, and I could see Las Vegas trading up for Sanders or Ward," he writes. "But finding the answer at No. 6 might not be in the cards. So, here's the solution: add a passer through free agency (and maybe take a shot at one of the Day 2 QBs) and pair him with a playmaker with this pick. Tight end Brock Bowers had an amazing rookie season (1,194 yards), but the wide receiver room is light after the Raiders dealt Davante Adams to the Jets. McMillan has the body control to make tough, contested catches and finished 2024 with 1,319 receiving yards and eight TDs."

Now all they'd need is, you know, someone to throw them the ball, but that's just really a technicality. You can find a QB anywhere! Tom Telesco sure did. If only Minshew had more weapons on offense, he probably wouldn't have been the exact same quarterback he's always been and will continue to always be.

I kind of agree with Raiders fans who are a little underwhelmed at going through such a miserable season only to *not* land a franchise QB, but them's the breaks. Tanking isn't always everything it's cut out to be. I'm sure Sam Darnold will find a way to get McMillan and Brock Bowers the ball, no worries!