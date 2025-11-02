Raiders land QB, defensive difference-maker in this 2-round mock draft

If the 2025 NFL season has taught fans of the Las Vegas Raiders anything, it is that this team is more than just a few pieces away. The roster needs more firepower at every position other than tight end, running back and left tackle, but even then, the latter two could have their depth bolstered.

Some positions stick out as bigger needs than others, however, like quarterback, defensive tackle and cornerback. Luckily, the 2026 NFL Draft class is supposed to have difference-makers at each of these spots, and it'll be up to general manager John Spytek to seek them out.

While Raider Nation is largely in the camp of drafting a quarterback in the first round, something the franchise has not done since 2007, there is an argument to be made for snagging a major defensive difference maker in the first round, and still taking a talented quarterback early on Day 2.

Raiders land Clemson DT Peter Woods, Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby in 2026 mock draft

A to Z Sports' Ryan Roberts and Joe DeLeone released their latest 2-round mock draft, and they had Las Vegas follow this exact strategy. In the first round, they projected the Raiders to draft Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

"After the Christian Wilkins situation, defensive tackle has become a major need once again for the Raiders," Roberts wrote. "While Clemson has struggled in 2025, Woods has continued to play quality football. He is a ball of chaos at around 6-2 and 315 pounds, possessing rare movement skills for his size."

Woods was considered a top-5 overall player in the draft class before the season, and while he got off to a slow start, he has started to rebound. He has recorded 21 tackles, 1.0 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss in seven games, and he plays a bit of fullback and wildcat quarterback like J.J. Pegues.

His combination of speed and power is difficult to find, and under a defensive line coach like Rob Leonard, he could flourish next to Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce. Woods would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas, and it wouldn't be long before he is a major threat to opposing offenses.

In the second round, Roberts and DeLeone had the Raiders selecting Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, whose stock has climbed with throws like this popping up on tape. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he has the proper size to be an NFL quarterback, and he is an incredible runner.

This season, he has run 69 times for 425 yards and 7 touchdowns, and last year, he ran for 447 yards and 9 touchdowns. Sorsby needs to work on his mechanics and ball placement a bit, but he is incredibly athletic and has a strong arm, so if he declares, Las Vegas should be all over him.

Obviously, one draft class can't fix everything, let alone just two picks. But if this mock draft became the Raiders' reality, having a promising young quarterback and a stud in the middle of the defense would be a great place to start, and it would give the fan base plenty to be excited about.