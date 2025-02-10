Raiders & Las Vegas pushing to host Super Bowl in near future

Super Bowl LIX was held in New Orleans this year and was by all accounts a huge success. Cities like New Orleans are great for hosting the big game because all the fun stuff is in one spot so you don't have to drive around much.

Las Vegas is another city like that. The Super Bowl was held in Sin City last year and was also a big success for the NFL. It's a perfect city to host such a big event. However, football is still so new to the city that they haven't had a chance to get into the regular rotation.

The city and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to change that. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas has sent a letter of intent to the NFL about potentially hosting the Super Bowl in 2029, 2030 or 2031.

It's hard to imagine the NFL won't give them at least one of those years. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during the event last year that it would eventually be coming back to Las Vegas.

It would be a major surprise if the Super Bowl wasn't back in Las Vegas at some point. Allegiant Stadium is one of the best in the NFL and Las Vegas is just perfect for hosting large-scale events.

With the NFL also heavily involved in the betting world now, it makes even more sense to have the event in Las Vegas. At some point, it's going to be in the regular rotation, and getting one of those three years would be a great step in the right direction.