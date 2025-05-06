Raiders' late-round rookie has the most incredible story no one is talking about

The Las Vegas Raiders put together a promising draft class of 11 total picks, and they added a couple of accomplished FCS quarterbacks late in the draft. Tommy Mellott was the first FCS quarterback the team selected, drafting him in the sixth round with the 213th-overall pick. However, Mellott is coming to the league as a receiver, and that makes him an intriguing selection.

At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, he thrived as a dual-threat quarterback at Montana State. Mellott knew his future at the next level was as a receiver, and that’s why he spent the pre-draft process training and testing as a wideout. His transition was certainly impressive, running a 4.39 40-yard dash, and jumping a 41-inch vertical, and that’s a big reason why he got drafted.

In a recent ESPN piece, NFL reporter Kalyn Kahler named the selection of Mellott her favorite pick of the entire draft, arguing that he has the potential to be a Taysom Hill-type player for Vegas.

"Yes, I'm writing about Mellott again, but I really loved the back-to-back FCS picks by Las Vegas. Mellott will likely convert from quarterback to receiver and become a Taysom Hill-like gadget player on special teams." Kalyn Kahler (ESPN)

ESPN argues Tommy Mellott could be a great pick for the Raiders

Since being drafted by Vegas, Mellott has picked up a lot of Julian Edelman comparisons because of the Tom Brady connection. Whether it be Edelman or Taysom Hill, Mellott becoming an offensive weapon for the Raiders won’t only be a great story, it’ll be extremely beneficial to the team. Vegas was lacking offensive firepower, and that’s why the team worked so hard this offseason to rebuild the unit.

From Ashton Jeanty in round one to wide receiver Jack Bech in round two to the other five offensive players the Raiders drafted, the team clearly wants to score more points. If Tommy Mellott, a sixth-round quarterback turned receiver can help the team do that, it would be an incredible story.

