Raiders' latest 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft as calendar flips to April

The calendar has now flipped to April, which means that the Las Vegas Raiders are inching closer and closer to being on the clock to start the 2026 NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza's will all but certainly be the first name called, but too many unpredictable things will happen before the Raiders pick again.

John Spytek established himself as a general manager who likes to trade back on Day 2 of the event as well, so it really is a mystery what Las Vegas will do. But based on how the team has attacked free agency and who they're meeting with in the pre-draft process, the picture is becoming a bit clearer.

We chose not to trade back in this simulation, for simplicity's sake, but the Silver and Black were still able to address a multitude of needs with their 10 selections. Here's our latest attempt at a seven-round mock draft, with the event lurking just around the corner.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

1.01 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza had a great Pro Day; don't let the timing of the Kirk Cousins signing fool you. He looked stronger, more comfortable under center and on the move, and Mendoza flat-out slung it while barking out orders to his teammates. The Raiders aren't even meeting with any other top prospects.

2.36 - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego St.

Johnson played incredibly well in the Mountain West last year, and although he took some bumps and bruises at the Senior Bowl, he bounced back with an incredible combine showing, recording the highest athleticism score among cornerbacks. He has size, speed, athleticism, coverage ability and is a willing tackler. What else could a team want in an NFL cornerback?

3.67 - Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Although Klint Kubiak said having a true "X" wide receiver wasn't necessary, the Raiders had Hurst in for a 30 visit, and he clearly fits that mold. Hurst was an unheralded recruit and is a bit of a late bloomer, but his production at the FBS level cannot be denied. He has great speed and size, he's a good route-runner, and if he can improve his run-blocking, Hurst will be a great pro receiver.

4.102 - Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Barham has the requisite size and length to be a productive edge player in the NFL, and he's built for a 3-4 defense. He may not be the most athletic player, and his sack production won't blow anyone away, but he has great bend, strength and flexibility. Barham is a great run defender and can drop into coverage, and he can even play inside linebacker at times. He is just a super fun prospect.

4.117 - Bud Clark, SAF, TCU

Age is really the only knock on Clark, but in the middle rounds, that doesn't matter as much. He is a ballhawking safety with solid measurables and great athleticism. Clark really shined at the Senior Bowl, and if he's available here at No. 117, the Raiders should sprint the card in and not hesitate. The last time Las Vegas drafted a versatile TCU safety (Tre'Von Moehrig), it worked out pretty well.

4.134 - Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher also had a big Senior Bowl week, and although he's not the most athletic player, he makes up for it in every conceivable way. The two-sport star at Oregon wants to have a career in the NFL, and something tells me he could be what Tanner Muse was supposed to be: A dominant special teamer who grows as a linebacker. Boettcher is a fearless, hard-hitter who is improving in coverage.

5.175 - Chris McClellan, DT, Mizzou

McClellan also took a 30 visit in Las Vegas recently. He provides pass-rush juice from the interior, recording 6.0 sacks in 2025, and he is both tall and long with massive hands for the defensive tackle position. McClellan can slide all the way from the 0-tech to the 5-tech, and although he is not incredibly polished or athletic, McClellan has all the tools and work ethic a team will want.

6.185 - Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

Stephens can play all three spots on the interior offensive line, and Las Vegas learned how valuable it is to have depth there last season. Although his arms are a bit short and his hands are small, he has a huge frame and great technique to make up for his physical deficiencies. Stephens doesn't lose his composure and thrives in a zone blocking scheme, so he could be a nice addition.

6.208 - Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Black is a tough runner who has more receiving ability than people give him credit for. He wasn't asked to run a lot of routes at Indiana, but that's because Black is so good in pass pro that he was almost too valuable to let out of the backfield. His relationship with Mendoza speaks for itself, and he may not be the "big thumper" that fans want, but he is strong and never stops churning his feet.

7.219 - Carver Willis, OT, Washington

Willis is absolutely worth a flyer in the seventh round, even if he doesn't project as an offensive tackle in the NFL. Some have compared him to Zach Tom, as both are short-armed tackles who have had success. Willis is an incredible run-blocker who moves exceptionally well for his size and is very athletic. He obviously has some things to work on, but he could be a late Day 3 gem.