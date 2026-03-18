Raiders latest FA move could provide yet another hint at Day 2 draft plans

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a month away, and there is very little suspense about what the Las Vegas Raiders will do at the top of the event. The pick has virtually been made for them, with the franchise needing a quarterback, and only Fernando Mendoza is worthy of being the No. 1 pick.

It is anyone's guess as to how the rest of the draft will play out, considering the roster still has several holes that need filling. Of course, John Spytek has done a great job of addressing the team's key needs during the first wave of free agency: Rebuilding the offensive line and revamping the defense.

Still, the team could use additional talent at various spots. But Las Vegas' latest free agency signing, the addition of veteran guard Spencer Burford, could provide a hint about the front office's plans for Day 2 of the draft.

Raiders' front office may have given a hint for Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

Fixing the offensive line was a priority, as the unit's success will be pivotal to the development of both Mendoza and last year's No. 6 overall pick, Ashton Jeanty. Spytek made his intentions clear on the first day of the legal tampering period, agreeing to a record-setting contract with Tyler Linderbaum.

Additionally, Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson will return from injury to reclaim two of the remaining four starting spots on the offensive line. While many thought that Las Vegas could address the other spot on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, they may not have to anymore.

Instead, the franchise is gearing up to select the best player available after picking Mendoza.

The Raiders have already somewhat shown their hand, as they appear ready to pounce if any of the Round 1 wide receivers fall to them at No. 36. On Tuesday, they gave more insight into their draft plans, as they announced the signing of Burford, who has a history with head coach Klint Kubiak.

Adding him now gives the Raiders five interior offensive linemen -- Linderbaum, Powers-Johnson, Burford, Caleb Rogers, and Jordan Meredith -- competing for three spots. Of course, the first two will be penciled in as starters, so it really leaves three players competing for the final spot.

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That is also without mentioning depth pieces such as Will Putnam, Atonio Mafi, Laki Tasi, McClendon Curtis, and Layden Robinson. While not everyone listed will make the final 53-man roster, there is plenty of competition with just one spot on the interior offensive line up for grabs.

Many thought that the front office could bring in competition for Rogers on Day 2; however, Burford's signing lessens that need. Both Burford and Meredith have plenty of starting experience, while the organization seemingly likes what it has in Rogers.

This trio could prevent Spytek from grabbing an interior offensive lineman on Day 2 of the draft, as it is hard to consider the position a weakness or at least unaddressed anymore. Instead, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the front office draft the best player available on Day 2.

That should always be the preferred strategy, as needs change, while talent doesn't. This year's class also features some standout players who happen to address the franchise's needs -- WR, NT, RT, and DB -- which could open the door to the team basically filling a need with the best player available.

Raiders fans, however, have grown accustomed to seeing the team reach for a need while missing out on talented players who remain available. It appears that Spytek is employing a different strategy, one that would bring in the best talent and should set the franchise up for long-term success.