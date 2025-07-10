Raiders legend just made team's questionable offseason move look even worse

The Las Vegas Raiders' new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek had a series of difficult decisions to make before the 2025 NFL season. Rebuilding a four-win team is never easy, but these two have already found immense upgrades in just one offseason.

Not every decision they made was supported by Raider Nation, however, as most felt that they should have held on to players like linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Tre'Von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Instead, all three left for other teams in free agency.

Hobbs' departure stung particularly deep for the fan base, as he was a hidden gem in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The cornerback room in Las Vegas is a bit shaky right now as well, particularly in the slot, so keeping Hobbs around might have been beneficial.

Lincoln Kennedy did not want Raiders to part ways with Nate Hobbs

Former Raiders All-Pro and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy echoed this sentiment on a recent episode of the "Locked On Raiders Podcast." He talked through his feelings about Hobbs leaving for the Green Bay Packers and why it might have been a bad decision for the Silver and Black.

"I was heartbroken when we lost Nate Hobbs," Kennedy said. "I love Nate Hobbs. I absolutely thought he was one of the best nickel corners in the league. Playing that position, with that amount of space in the center part of the field and being effective in the run game as well as the pass game, I thought he was an All-Star to come. So I was absolutely heartbroken when we lost him."

Kennedy is certainly correct in his assertion that Hobbs was one of the best slot corners in the league during his four-year stint with the Raiders. Unfortunately, he played in just 51 of a possible 68 games during his tenure due to various injuries.

RELATED: Ex-Raider just made Amari Cooper’s return feel like a total long shot

Availability is always a player's best ability, and the new regime clearly did not feel comfortable investing a four-year, $48 million contract in him like the Packers did. Plus, coach Carroll is a known cornerback whisperer, so the cheaper and younger they can be at the position, the better.

This offseason, the Raiders have been experimenting with putting an extra safety on the field in lieu of a slot corner. Returner Thomas Harper and free agent-signing Lonnie Johnson Jr. have filled this role primarily, but it is unclear if they can replicate Hobbs' production.

Raider Nation will certainly miss Hobbs at times this season, and Kennedy's words will always hold true to an extent. However, it is a new era in Las Vegas, and if this combination of players can help the Silver and Black crawl out of the gutter in the AFC, then all will be forgiven.