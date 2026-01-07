Raiders' lengthy offseason checklist is chock full of needs to address

The Las Vegas Raiders will gladly put the 2025 NFL season in the rearview mirror and start building toward 2026. Obviously, they need to learn lessons from their mistakes, but every decision from here on out should be made with the future in mind.

Firing Pete Carroll was the first step in the Silver and Black finally rebuilding. Las Vegas having a head coach vacancy, however, opens up another can of worms entirely. Figuring out which free agents to sign and which college players to draft will largely hinge on who they hire as head coach.

It will then be about getting a staff in place, developing players, making sure everyone is oriented and up to speed, and establishing a culture. It is a daunting task to rebuild and make progress. But here is a lengthy, albeit easy-to-follow, offseason checklist containing all the Raiders will need.

Raiders' offseason needs checklist is quite daunting but attainable

Head coach

Ideally, the Raiders bring in a relatively young coach who can stick through a rebuild and has a long future in Las Vegas. That candidate should also have extensive experience working with a rookie quarterback, or at least wholeheartedly trust a coordinator who does.

Offensive & defensive coordinator

Hiring strong coordinators to complement the head coach is an underrated aspect of the coaching cycle, and nobody has failed at this more in recent years than the Raiders. While everyone is technically under contract right now, there's no chance a new head coach keeps everyone in place.

Coaching staff

As mentioned, everyone on the staff is currently under contract, but a new head coach will want to bring his people in. Only a handful of coaches made a compelling case to stick around in Las Vegas, so it should be almost an entirely new slate of assistants in 2026.

Starting quarterback

Duh. The Raiders need to give the proper attention to the most important position in sports this offseason, and they should look nowhere else besides the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore, please.

Backup quarterback

Unless the new regime is sold on Aidan O'Connell as a long-term backup, they should try to find a veteran signal-caller to support their rookie. That, or another promising quarterback project in the later rounds. Perhaps both. You can't have too many solid guys under center.

Running back to complement Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty was a one-man show this year, and he performed quite well, given the circumstances. But Las Vegas needs to have someone else that they trust in the backfield to make plays, so that Jeanty stops taking so many unnecessary hits while the team isn't really competing for anything.

True "X" receiver

Las Vegas has dealt with a Davante Adams-sized hole in the passing attack since he left in 2024, and they need a top-flight pass-catcher out wide to take the pressure off Brock Bowers. Someone who is both a great route-runner and can win in the intermediate, but also possesses big-play ability.

Starter at right tackle

D.J. Glaze took a large step back this season, and at the very least, the team needs to employ some competition for him. Charles Grant should firmly be in the mix, but the Raiders should also add a veteran or a relatively high pick in the draft to make a run at the spot.

Depth throughout offensive line

The Raiders' offensive line depth was severely tested this season, and they failed. Brennan Carroll deserves a huge chunk of the blame for the unit's shortcomings, but there was a talent issue in this room as well, so this needs to be shored up.

Starting edge rusher

Maxx Crosby has longed for a legitimate running mate opposite him, and Las Vegas needs to find one this offseason. If Crosby gets traded, this will be especially true, but both the free agency and draft classes are set to be full of difference-makers at this position, thankfully.

Starting defensive tackle

Las Vegas sorely missed a player of Christian Wilkins' caliber on the interior. They have a ton of promising young depth pieces, but they need a legitimate starter alongside Adam Butler. April's draft could be fruitful in this effort.

Two starting linebakers

Youth is badly needed at the linebacker position for the Raiders. Devin White shouldn't return, and it's unlikely that both Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams do. Tommy Eichenberg showed some promise, but not enough for Las Vegas to ignore this massive need in the offseason.

Cornerback depth

Eric Stokes, assuming he earns an extension this offseason, and Darien Porter appear to be a nice 1-2 punch at cornerback. But the talent and production fall off a cliff behind them, so Spytek will need to add several corners to the room this offseason.

Kicker and long snapper

Both Daniel Carlson and Jacob Bobenmoyer are free agents this spring, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them as a package duo. If they're planning to get rid of Carlson, they may as well get rid of Bobenmoyer. If they plan to keep one, they'll probably keep the other. This could go either way.