Raiders linebacker reveals key to containing Colts star Jonathan Taylor

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to have one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL this season. While they rank just 22nd in scoring defense and 21st in total yards allowed, aside from a Week 3 letdown, the unit has been stellar, allowing just 19.3 points and 308 yards per game in their other three matchups.

The run defense has been a big part of the strong performance, as the unit ranks 13th in total yards allowed for the season. Outside of the aforementioned matchup with the Washington Commanders, the unit has allowed 60, 81 and 69 rushing yards, showing the potential to be elite in that facet.

They will have their toughest test of the young season on Sunday as they face Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts. Raiders veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts revealed the key to containing the superstar running back.

Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts shares plan to contain Colts star Jonathan Taylor

Taylor has been elite this season as he leads the league with 414 rushing yards, while adding three touchdowns, on 77 carries. He has also contributed in the passing game, as he has recorded 113 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

The Raiders will have their hands full as they look to contain the two-time Pro Bowler. Speaking to Paul Gutierrez on the Upon Further Review podcast, Roberts discussed the plan to contain Taylor.

"He's a great back. I think he's been very productive since he hit the NFL, and it's going to be a task. Obviously, when it comes to the play-action game and stuff like that, you just have to read your keys and whatnot because, to be honest, it's just a part of it. That's the good thing about having an elite running back, how they do, because it's going to pull backers up regardless and whatnot. And you just have to really stay within yourself, reading it outright, watching a lot of film because if you get bit, you have to know what plays they like to do out these formations, what plays they like to do off that certain run fake and whatnot," Roberts said. "You need to know what plays come off a playaction or what plays come off a boot because, at least, if you do get caught up in the playaction or in the boot, you know how to get out of it and you know what plays can be coming behind you."

Taylor is coming off his worst game, production-wise, this season. After averaging 166.5 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns over the previous two games, he finished with just 96 all-purpose yards and no scores in Week 4.

The Raiders' defense will have its hands full against a Colts offense that ranks fourth in scoring offense and third in total yards. If they are able to contain Taylor, however, their chances of improving to 2-3 will significantly increase.

