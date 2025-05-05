The Las Vegas Raiders addressed some clear-cut needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, as much as any draft should be driven by filling holes in the roster, it is nearly impossible to sufficiently fill every void. The league is now in the phase of the offseason where free agent additions no longer impact next year's compensatory draft pick formula, so it is the perfect time to add veteran players.

Any list of the Raiders' post-draft roster needs has roots in three positions: Cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver. The draft brought additions at all three of those spots, but in specific senses for each position, there is still an aspect that could be addressed.

Las Vegas starts its on-field portion of organized team activities (OTAs) on May 19, and assessing the roster will get much easier then. The workouts will put a spotlight on positions that need help, and one spot on the defense in particular should stand out.

Raiders linked to ideal CB solution after NFL Draft oversight

Draft picks should never be forced based on need, but the Raiders should have prioritized adding a slot corner, as returners Darnay Holmes and Thomas Harper don't seem like good solutions. Undrafted rookie Mello Dotson looks like a candidate to win the job, which is a bit risky, so a veteran presence would be nice to have in the cornerback room.

Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith proposed landing spots for some of the top remaining free agents in the league after the draft. He matched veteran cornerback Mike Hilton to Las Vegas.

"Hilton has been one of the best slot defenders in the NFL over the past decade," Smith wrote. "He had his struggles in 2024 but ended the year on a high note, with four consecutive strong games to close out the season. Hilton turned 31 years old in March but has earned PFF coverage grades of 70.0 or higher in six of the past eight seasons and would provide an immediate upgrade for the Raiders."

Hilton's statistical production dropped off a bit last season compared to the year prior, but he was Pro Football Focus' 16th-highest graded cornerback overall and boasted the top run defense grade at the position in 2024. His age seems to be the main reason he is still available, but his asking price should be quite low now after the draft.

His fit with the Raiders has been fortified by two of the Raiders' most knowledgeable reporters, The Athletic's Tashan Reed and the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vinny Bonsignore. Both acknowledged the need for an upgrade at slot corner and proposed Hilton among the best available options.

This late in the offseason, Hilton should have multiple suitors as teams move past the draft and toward organized activities. Where the Raiders sit in terms of appeal to him is unclear, but he should absolutely be on their radar. In terms of sheer opportunity to start, there may not be a better place for him in the league.