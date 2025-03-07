Raiders literally leaving no stones unturned to find a veteran quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of needs, and the means (cap space and draft capital) to to address them this offseason. Getting the quarterback position right will be the most important thing going forward, however that looks (the draft, free agency, a trade; a rookie and a veteran?).

Not that he was every truly all that much available, but the Raiders' didn't get a trade done for Matthew Stafford. They seem likely to strongly pursue Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings not placing the franchise tag on him, and there are some other veteran options out there in free agency.

There seem to be divergent points of view within the Raiders regarding how to address the quarterback spot this offseason. The Athletic reported they aren't "super high" on free agent quarterbacks like Darnold, while members of the offensive coaching staff would prefer a veteran over rolling the dice on a rookie. As mentioned, doing both (signing a veteran to start this year and drafting someone to take over down the road) is a viable path.

Raiders are rightly leaving no stones unturned in pursuit of a veteran quarterback

It's more confirmation than news that's all that surprising, but on Friday morning Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options in free agency and on the trade market.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade market, per sources.



"That includes the possibility of trading for a current starting QB."

As expected there aren't a lot of "current starting quarterback" options the Raiders could trade for, though that label could be stretched to include those with starting experience/are starting-caliber who are going to be bumped down the depth chart. If someone was good enough for their current team they wouldn't be available. However, there could be contract considerations layered into the equation to push that current team to consider parting with someone if an offer came.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will have a checklist of things he wants to see in a quarterback, as will head coach Pete Carroll. But considering the widest possible swath of options is a good thing, and those options are surely being narrowed down continuously as the new league year approaches.