The Las Vegas Raiders are staring down a massive rebuild at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season. Of course, this has been the story for the last several years. But under John Spytek, and probably without Pete Carroll, the Silver and Black may actually follow through on the plan this offseason.

Building around a handful of young players will be the focal point for the Raiders going forward, and that may come at the expense of some seasoned veterans. An influx of youthful talent will be the name of the game in Las Vegas, meaning Week 18's finale could mark the end of numerous tenures.

Given the Raiders' lack of stability since their relocation to Las Vegas, very few players have been common threads between regimes. But starting guard Dylan Parham was part of this selective group, and he could have been suiting up for the franchise for the final time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Four-year starter Dylan Parham could be playing final game as Raider

However, Parham has been battling an illness since pre-game warmups in Week 17, and on Friday, he was ruled out for this Sunday. Unless the two sides reach an agreement this offseason, his Raiders tenure may have actually ended back in Week 16 without him knowing it.

Parham has the distinction of being Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler's first-ever draft pick in Sin City. After the franchise traded their first and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams, they landed on Parham with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round.

64 games and 63 starts on the Raiders' offensive line later, Parham's rookie deal will expire at the end of the league year, meaning Sunday's AFC West matchup could have been his final act in Las Vegas. As a starting-caliber guard with so much experience, he'll have a market for himself in free agency.

According to Spotrac, that market value is roughly $10.3 million per year, meaning a three-year, $31 million deal could be in the cards for the four-year NFL veteran. While the Raiders are flush with salary cap space, that kind of contract might be a bit rich for their blood at this juncture.

After all, Las Vegas has two promising young guards already on the roster in Caleb Rogers and Jackson Powers-Johnson. Plus, if they're planning to spend big money on a veteran guard, they may want to target someone who actually fits their mold, not just someone who was already on the roster.

Las Vegas' lack of success during Parham's four-year stint with the team may also push him to explore other options. He'll be an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with any other NFL team that may want him, and Parham could try his luck at landing with an actual contender.

The Raiders have enjoyed very few effective starters over the last several years, and for that reason, Parham stood out in Las Vegas. But his time with this storied franchise may be ending quite soon, so soak up what could be his last moments in the Silver and Black before business decisions creep in.