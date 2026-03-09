Raiders make big wide receiver addition in Jalen Nailor that nobody saw coming

Although the Las Vegas Raiders were equipped with an unbelievable amount of salary cap space heading into free agency, they also had more holes than one team could feasibly address during one offseason. It's going to take a lot to rebuild this team.

Among these needs was a true No. 1 wide receiver after losing Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in consecutive offseasons. Tre Tucker is a fine wideout, and both Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. have shown promise, but Las Vegas needed certifiable upgrades.

With Alec Pierce off the market early, George Pickens franchise tagged and Michael Pittman Jr. already dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders were running out of options. They seemingly landed on former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor as their big addition at the position.

Raiders sign Jalen Nailor in free agency to bolster WR room

The Raiders could still be in the market for another wide receiver, or select one early in the draft, but Nailor signing for $35 million over three years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, complicates that equation a bit. With solid young pieces already on the roster, you can't overspend in free agency.