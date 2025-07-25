Raiders make first DT move since Christian Wilkins release (and fans won't love it)

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world yesterday when they released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Not only did they part ways with the $110 million man, but they are at the precipice of a long legal battle with the NFLPA as the team voided his future guaranteed money.

While the Raiders certainly have several strong in-house options to replace him, like Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu and Zachary Carter, much of the fan base has been clamoring for the team to sign another defensive tackle.

Earlier in the week, veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson visited the team. Not only did he play a season in Las Vegas in 2021, but he was drafted by Pete Carroll in Seattle and has made multiple stops with the Seahawks in his nine-year NFL career.

Raiders awarded former Texas, Chiefs DT Keondre Coburn on waivers

Jefferson's signing seemed imminent after news broke that Wilkins was released, but on Friday, the team went a different direction. Initially reported by NFL Insider Aaron Wilson and then later confirmed by the team, the Raiders claimed defensive tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers.

Coburn played his college football with the Texas Longhorns and was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, an AFC West foe. He did earn a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs as a rookie despite only playing in one game for the franchise.

His role expanded upon being traded to the Tennessee Titans during his rookie season, as he played in five games that year, recording seven tackles. Coburn performed even better in 2024, playing in 15 games and starting one contest in Tennessee, totaling 14 tackles last year.

This is far from a surefire signing for the Raiders, and much of the fan base is likely disappointed that a potential reunion with Jefferson may be squandered by this news. However, at just 25 years old, it is possible that Carroll and his staff see untapped potential in Coburn.

He is a monstrous player at 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds, and Coburn will increase the competition in the defensive line room without automatically taking away reps from young draft picks like Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues.

It is unknown exactly what Coburn can bring to the Silver and Black, but Carroll and the staff are going to give him every chance to compete for a roster spot. By not bringing in a veteran, this should signal to Raider Nation that the new regime is confident in the team's young defensive linemen.

