Raiders make major decision on Luke Getsy: Report
By Austin Boyd
We have our first scapegoat of the 2024 season for the Las Vegas Raiders. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team has fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
This comes following the Raiders' fifth straight loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals as the offense only mustered 17 points. Nobody is going to blame Las Vegas for firing Getsy. The offense has been atrocious and he doesn't have a good track record.
However, you have to feel somewhat bad for him. The Raiders didn't give him anything to work with at quarterback, didn't re-sign Josh Jacobs and traded away Davante Adams. He didn't exactly have much to work with.
At 2-7, the Raiders aren't going to do anything this year so this move doesn't mean much. Getsy is simply a scapegoat to cover up for Antonio Pierce's poor coaching job thus far.
Scott Turner will likely take over as offensive coordinator but his track record isn't much better than Getsy's. You have to wonder if this was mandated by owner Mark Davis.
Now that Getsy's out, there probably isn't another scapegoat for Pierce to use. If the Raiders don't win another game this season, it's difficult to see how Pierce survives. He continues to make questionable coaching decisions and the team is playing very poorly.
This will likely be the last time that Getsy is calling plays for a long time. He's now failed very publicly with two franchises. He's likely better suited to be a position coach or an offensive assistant.
If the plan is to keep Pierce going forward, Turner can certainly prove that he should be the offensive coordinator next year if the Raiders offense improves. The more likely outcome is that the team will do an extensive search in the offseason to either find an offensive-minded head coach or a much better offensive coordinator.