The Las Vegas Raiders made the plunge for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason, trading a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for his talents. Not only did this provide the team with a massive upgrade at the most important position on the field, but it reunited Smith and head coach Pete Carroll, who he has played his best football with.

However, it is no secret that the Raiders still need a long-term solution under center. Smith is already 34 years old and recently signed an extension that gives the team the option to slide out of his contract after next season relatively unscathed.

Many in Raider Nation want the team to find its future quarterback in the NFL Draft, and the team has met with several young prospects ahead of the event. While most suggest that Las Vegas wait until the middle rounds to address the position, others would point out that the team may not pick as high as No. 6 for several years.

Raiders make massive trade to secure franchise QB in proposed draft deal

Given that Miami's Cam Ward will be gone by the time the Raiders are on the clock and both Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe would be a reach at this point, that leaves Las Vegas with just one viable option at No. 6. However, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame proposed a more aggressive approach to ensure that the Raiders land their franchise centerpiece.

With the selection, Verderame predicted that the team would select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, who recently won the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award.

"With Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in tow for 2025, Giants general manager Joe Schoen trades back three spots with the Raiders, who move up for their long-term answer under center," Verderame wrote. "While Las Vegas gave Geno Smith an extension, Smith is the perfect player for Sanders to sit behind for a year and learn before eventually taking over."

While some are concerned with his maturity level and how large his father's presence will loom during his professional career, the numbers simply do not lie. Sanders completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior season with the Buffaloes, adding another four touchdowns on the ground.

Sanders was once considered the top quarterback in the class, but he has become a polarizing prospect lately. Most would consider him a starting-level player in the NFL, but there is a portion of executives who do not want to deal with the heightened media frenzy that follows the Sanders family.

For the Raiders, Verderame is correct when he says that Sanders would be the perfect player to learn from Smith. Minority owner Tom Brady, whose opinions on quarterbacks is highly regarded in the organization, has long advocated for rookies to sit and learn for a year or two, just like he did when he came into the league.

While it is unlikely that Las Vegas takes Sanders with the No. 6 pick, it is even less likely that they make an aggressive trade up for him. However, the NFL Draft unfolds in different ways every year, and you can never underestimate how valuable a young quarterback may be.