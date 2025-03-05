Raiders make another key decision at quarterback before free agency begins

Entering this offseason, we knew one thing was for certain when it came to the Las Vegas Raiders' plans: fix the quarterback position.

At the very least, the Raiders are going to do everything they can to address the position. Whether or not they get it right remains to be seen. But, with Tom Brady offering a hand alongside new head coach Pete Carroll, this team is out to find their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

After missing out on Matthew Stafford, the Raiders had to turn their attention to other options. And, after already having decided not to bring back Desmond Ridder, Las Vegas has now made yet another decision in regards to one of their own quarterbacks.

The Raiders are releasing quarterback Gardner Minshew as free agency begins

Wednesday morning, the Raiders announced they were going to release veteran Gardner Minshew once the new league year begins.

Specifically, Minshew will officially become a free agent on March 12.

At this point, the Raiders now have just one quarterback as part of their plans for 2025 in Aidan O'Connell.

It's been widely speculated that the team could end up pursuing a veteran like Russell Wilson and reunite him with Carroll, whom he played for in Seattle for many years, of course.

The Raiders also have some other options including the likes of free agent Sam Darnold, who has also been linked to Las Vegas in recent rumors and does makes some sense. With Las Vegas owning the no. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might not get a chance to take one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

That leaves them potentially reaching for someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, among others.

Whether or not the Raiders take a rookie in the upcoming draft, going after another veteran seems likely. We're now just a few days away from potentially seeing who that might be.