Raiders' Maxx Crosby conundrum with Ravens should inspire NFL rule change

It has been difficult over the last few days for Las Vegas Raiders fans to balance their frustration with the Baltimore Ravens for backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade and spoiling the team's plans with the general excitement and somehow nostalgia of having Crosby back.

On the one hand, plopping an elite defensive end into a revamped defense is exciting, and now the Silver and Black have one less major hole to fill in the offseason. But on the other, more important hand, the Raiders got royally screwed because none of the moves they made had Crosby in mind.

Although it would never happen, the NFL needs to look inward and re-examine its free agency and trade rules. At least the timeline of things. Because the stunt that Baltimore pulled was NFL-altering, but will go entirely unpunished. If no change occurs, others will leverage the market to do the same.

Raiders-Ravens Maxx Crosby drama should cause NFL to look inward

First of all, the phrase "legal tampering" is an oxymoron. It doesn't even make sense on its face. But the fact that the period opens before blockbuster trades can be finalized opens the door for tons of corruption, as fans saw with the Ravens backing out so they could land Trey Hendrickson instead.

My proposal is this: Make the first day of the league year the first day of the legal tampering period, and have all trades that were agreed upon before the league year finalized before the legal tampering period begins. That way, a team can't back out of a trade because someone else becomes available.

Otherwise, a team can agree to a massive trade and then let the market play out before officially accepting the deal. All the while, the team that traded said player away is operating as if they don't have the big-ticket player on the books.

What's the alternative? Were the Raiders supposed to wait until the trade went through to start agreeing to terms with free agents? If that's the best solution, for the team trading the player to not overextend and operate under the assumption that the trade will not go through, how is that fair?

Essentially, Baltimore got their picks back and was able to negotiate with a free agent as a backup plan. But when the Ravens pulled the plug on the trade, the Raiders didn't have a choice. It's not like failing a free agent's physical, where they go back to the open market. Crosby is back in Las Vegas.

If the NFL doesn't change its rules, then the team receiving the player is always at an advantage. They can back out and find someone else, and the team dealing the player gets no say in the matter. They're behind the 8-Ball no matter what, as we're seeing with the Raiders.

Now, Crosby's knee could very well be in bad shape. He's had eight surgeries in seven NFL seasons, and while not all of them were on his knee, he constantly plays through injuries, as he did in 2025, so it is not a stretch to imagine that Crosby could have some sort of long-term damage.

But it feels a bit fishy that Baltimore discovered this in the midst of negotiations with Hendrickson's camp. It's also strange that the Dallas Cowboys' team doctor was a part of the consultation process. How does having another NFL team's doctor in the room not muddy the waters of corruption?

At the very least, physicals need to be completed before teams can even agree to terms. Before it hits the public eye or front offices start operating under any assumption, the physicals should be completed, and the risks should be fully assessed. There's no need to put it off for a few days.

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In my opinion, the NFL should employ independent doctors instead of each front office hiring its own. In a general sense, if a doctor rules against the desires of the team that employs them, it could compromise their integrity. They could fear losing their job if they misstep in the franchise's eyes.

However, if a doctor is employed by the NFL and has no ties to any one organization, then they should act with the league's best interest at heart, and the integrity of the situation should be intact. But the league doesn't want to foot the bill for a slate of high-profile doctors.

Nor would they want to change a rule in the aftermath of the Raiders getting screwed that actually solves the problem. They'd only change it to cover their own tracks after, say, a game-changing call occurs in the 2001 AFC Divisional playoff game.

Roger Goodell needs to take a hard look at the timelines of the league year beginning and the legal tampering period starting. Ravens fans have been defending general manager Eric DeCosta all week because he was "well within his rights" to do what he did. And he was. That's the problem.

Before free agency began, DeCosta and everyone were under the impression that Hendrickson wanted $30 million per year. If Baltimore had to process its trade for Crosby, only knowing that information, it certainly calls into question whether or not they would have failed his physical.

But because they knew that Hendrickson's price had dropped and were allowed to negotiate with him that week before fully committing to Crosby, they went another route. And it's not the first time that their franchise has pulled off a similar stunt. It's a pattern and a problem. But it's a solvable one.

These are human beings. Players have families. Imagine if the Raiders overextended in free agency and had to pull out of an agreed-upon contract because they couldn't afford him anymore with Crosby back? The outcry would be much louder had the Silver and Black been on the other end of it.

Readjust the timelines. Cancel the legal tampering period altogether. Let teams assess risk on their own, but don't let them employ their own doctors; have them at the league level instead. Whatever needs to be done so that what the Ravens just pulled doesn't have to happen to anyone else.