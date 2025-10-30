Raiders' Maxx Crosby finally broke his silence on the recent trade rumors

With the November 4 trade deadline looming, the Las Vegas Raiders' roster figures to look different after it passes. The team is seemingly out of postseason contention before the season has even reached the halfway point, and many expect Las Vegas to have a fire sale.

The most notable and valuable player on the roster is, of course, Maxx Crosby, who every team in the NFL would love to have. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took things a step further, however, when he called Raiders general manager John Spytek about Crosby's potential availability.

This sparked a firestorm of trade rumors just days after Las Vegas' 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Luckily, the Raiders shut these rumors down quickly, as they made it known that neither the team nor Crosby wanted to make a move.

Maxx Crosby reveals how he blocks out noise brought by trade rumors

Crosby and the Raiders already proved their commitment to one another in the offseason, as they agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with $91.5 million in guaranteed money. Even this wasn't enough to start a series of baseless trade rumors.

While Raider Nation believed that the team had no intention of moving its star edge rusher, they hadn't heard it from Crosby himself, at least in a while. Luckily, on Wednesday, Crosby broke his silence on the recent trade rumors and reaffirmed his commitment on Let's Go! with Jim Gray.

"I really try to block out all the noise, rumors and things of that nature I can't control. It's just a waste of time and energy when it comes to that. Walking through the facility and I see it all over the TVs with teammates around and stuff. It's awkward, stuff like that," Crosby said. "I'm focused on now and where my feet are at and focused on winning. That's all I want to do is win and get this team to where we need to get it. And it's not there, at the moment, but we have another opportunity coming up here. We have an opportunity every day to get better, so it's got to be everyone. For me, like I said, there's no comfortability. All my focus is on being the best version of myself, whether that's on the field and off of it, and bringing this team to where we need to get it. That's all I care about."

There it is, straight from the horse's mouth. Crosby has proven his commitment to the Raiders time and time again; however, his name continues to come up in trade rumors because the state of the franchise has been such that other teams continuously try to pry away the four-time Pro Bowler.

During his seven years in Oakland and Las Vegas, Crosby has been the heart and soul of the team, as well as the undisputed voice and leader. He is putting together yet another strong season in 2025 that very well could result in his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

Crosby has recorded 28 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defended. While all 31 other teams would love to add this kind of production, it sounds as if the star pass rusher is happy to be a Raider for the long haul.