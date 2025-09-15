Raiders' Maxx Crosby must abuse this lopsided matchup against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season with something to prove. The Los Angeles Chargers will be coming into Allegiant Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup, and the Raiders must ace this early-season test.

Last season, Los Angeles made the playoffs, and they are fresh off a 10-day rest after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on opening weekend. But the Raiders' takedown of the New England Patriots in Week 1 looks even better after the Patriots earned a road win on Sunday to get back to 1-1.

Still, most would argue that the Chargers have a far superior roster to the Raiders, and that is difficult to overcome in this league. The storied coaching rivalry may make that a wash, but Las Vegas has one key matchup, in particular, to take advantage of in order to flip the game on its head.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby must destroy Chargers OT Trey Pipkins III

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby was an animal in Week 1 against the Patriots, recording a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defended. He also had seven total pressures, which included four hurries of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

He did this while almost exclusively lining up on the left edge against New England's right tackle, Morgan Moses. There is no reason to think that will change in Week 2, so Crosby should have a distinct matchup to abuse against the Chargers.

Los Angeles is starting Trey Pipkins III at right tackle on Monday night. He has moved all around the Chargers' offensive line in recent years as he struggles to find a place where he can thrive, and Rashawn Slater's brutal preseason injury thrust him back into the starting right tackle spot.

In Week 1 against the Chiefs, Pipkins recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of just 57.0, which is 51st out of 87 qualifying tight ends. This included a 46.2 mark in pass protection, so Crosby should be able to set up camp in the Chargers' backfield this week.

Left tackle Joe Alt looks like a brick wall, so Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson may have a hard time freeing themselves on the other side. That makes Crosby dominating Pipkins all that much more important. The defensive interior should also have a field day against Los Angeles.

But Crosby, in particular, should be called upon to wreak havoc because this is a superstar player going up against a borderline starter. Pipkins has never been more than an average lineman, so this matchup is as lopsided as they come, and Crosby needs to abuse it.

