Raiders' Maxx Crosby pays ultimate compliment to Brock Bowers
By Austin Boyd
Everybody knew Brock Bowers was going to be a stud when the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him but not many expected him to be arguably the best tight end in the NFL as a rookie. Despite having inconsistent quarterback play and the Raiders' offensive struggles, Bowers leads all tight ends with 313 receiving yards and is tied with George Kittle with the most receptions at 28.
Las Vegas knows they have something special in Bowers and he's already earning massive respect from his teammates. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby recently had nothing but great things to say about the rookie.
“This dude Brock Bowers is a problem,” Crosby said on a recent episode of The Rush. “He’s a problem. The dude had eight catches for 97 yards, and he dunked on somebody’s head and scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game. This dude, he’s different. That’s the only way I can describe it. The first day when I saw him run around and catch the ball, I’m not going to say, ‘Yeah, I was the one who called that.’
"I think a lot of people expected him to be good, but I’ve seen it close up from the jump. He’s a different animal, and he’s getting better week by week. So, this dude has been nothing but consistent the whole entire year, and he’s only going to keep getting better, so we have to give our respect to our Dawg of the Day, Georgia Bulldog, Brock Bowers.”
Crosby isn't one to blow smoke so if he thinks Bowers is the real deal, then it's probably true. The Raiders have been atrocious at drafting in the first round for years now but this time, they may have finally made the right pick.
Some questioned whether or not the Raiders needed a tight end but sometimes there are players who are simply too good to pass up on.