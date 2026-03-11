Raiders' Maxx Crosby saga deepens as logical backup plan is reportedly out

The Las Vegas Raiders finally found a deal to move on from Maxx Crosby that made sense for both sides. The team had agreed to ship the long-time face of the franchise to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with their first-round pick in 2027.

That deal was called off on Tuesday, as the Ravens backed out after the five-time Pro Bowler allegedly failed his physical. While every team in the league knew that Crosby was recovering from meniscus surgery, this apparently led Baltimore to call off the trade.

That decision, unfortunately, puts the Raiders in a bad spot, as many of the interested teams have already used their cap space or filled their pass-rushing void. That includes the Dallas Cowboys, who were reportedly the runner-up for Crosby, and are reportedly no longer interested in the superstar.

Cowboys reportedly no longer interested in Raiders Maxx Crosby

The fallout from the cancelled Crosby trade will only hinder what Las Vegas can get back in a potential deal. While they once had plenty of leverage, that is no longer the case, as the cat is out of the bag regarding his desire to be moved.

His failed physical only makes matters worse, regarding the potential return. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Cowboys, who traded for Rashan Gary after missing out on Crosby, are not expected to revisit trade talks with the Raiders.

"The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to re-engage in Maxx Crosby trade discussions at this time, a high-ranking source tells The Athletic."

NFL Network's Jane Slater confirmed that report.

"Can confirm. A team source tells me “we moved on with Rashan Gary, etc”"

Gary, of course, was acquired for a fourth-round pick and will earn $18 million in 2026, both of which are much lower compensation than acquiring Crosby would've required. Obviously, the two are not the same caliber of player, but Dallas is clearly comfortable with their acquisition.

Additionally, ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Cowboys team doctor, Daniel Cooper, was among those who examined Crosby before his physical was failed.

"My understanding is that there were multiple doctors that reviewed his MRI scans. There were doctors that examined him, including Dr. Daniel Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys doctor that performed surgery on Patrick Mahomes and Malik Nabers," Schefter said. "Many teams & players rely on Dr. Cooper's expertise. And Dr. Cooper was one of the doctors that reviewed the images where the Ravens then felt compelled to back out of this trade."

Of course, if Cooper was not comfortable with Crosby's MRI scans, it is hard to believe that the Cowboys would get involved, even at a lower price. As for other suitors, Russini reported that teams won't line up to acquire Crosby. Instead, they will expect the Raiders to initiate the trade talks.

That certainly hurts the potential compensation Las Vegas will receive if they, once again, decide to move Crosby. General manager John Spytek was adamant about not taking pennies on the dollar in a potential deal; however, he may have no choice following the Ravens' move to back out of the deal.

Of course, there is also the possibility that Crosby stays with the Raiders. Ultimately, that will be up to the two sides to figure out if they can mend the relationship. But, by all accounts, the Cowboys are off the table, even if they seemed like a logical backup plan.