The weeks and months leading up to the NFL Draft can be tiresome, rumor-filled and stress-inducing for almost every franchise and their fan base. However, for the Las Vegas Raiders, things have seemed crystal clear since the combine.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was going to be the team's selection with the No. 6 overall pick because the Raiders desperately needed help in the run game. Jeanty is the class' best player at the position, and head coach Pete Carroll has always strived to dominate on the ground.

However, things became murky for the Silver and Black just days before the draft. All of a sudden, Jeanty is likely to be off the board by the time Las Vegas is on the clock, and the Raiders will be forced to pivot. The likely options were thought to be Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham or Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

Raiders may be royally screwed in first round thanks to troubling NFL Draft projection

While either of those players would be strong options, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday evening. He had the Raiders selecting Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick.

"With Jeanty unavailable, the Raiders decide to continue building at the line of scrimmage," wrote Jeremiah. "I would assume Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gave his former boss, Pete Carroll, a strong recommendation on Banks. With Kolton Miller seeking a new contract, Banks gives Las Vegas insurance at left tackle. In the meantime, he could play guard if needed."

The connection between Carroll and Sarkisian is certainly legitimate, but it would be frustrating if Banks is selected this early, considering most have a middle or late-first-round grade on him. He would be an ideal candidate in a trade-back scenario, but that is not what Jeremiah proposed.

Banks is a great prospect, but he played exclusively at left tackle for the Longhorns, and his arms are well below the average length for an NFL offensive tackle. Not to mention, the team still has Kolton Miller anchoring the left side of the line, which means that Banks may not even be a Day 1 starter.

There is an argument that he could be slid inside to play guard, but the Raiders already have several starting-level players at the position. Right tackle was the weakest link for Las Vegas last season, but D.J. Glaze was still a strong starter and Banks has no experience playing on that side of the line.

Las Vegas may be better off trading back if they do not intend to select Membou or Graham. Banks could be more palatable in the mid-teens, but if he's the Raiders' pick at No. 6 overall, the team could be royally screwed if he does not pan out. He may very well go on to have a great NFL career, but the pick itself would be both underwhelming and a bit of a reach.