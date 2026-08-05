Raiders may end up with unlikely (but possible) Aidan O'Connell trade suitor

After years of not necessarily even having one quarterback with any real appeal, it can be said that the Las Vegas Raiders have three right now. Looking beyond this season, the only of the three who's a lock to be on the roster this time next year is Fernando Mendoza.

The proverbial odd-man out, heading into the final year of his contract and with a clogged path to playing time, is Aidan O'Connell. He has shown he can hold down the fort when called upon to start, which pushes him toward trade value as other teams figure out their quarterback depth charts this preseason.

Raiders general manager John Spytek is unlikely to actively shop O'Connell, but he also may not have to. Other general managers will call if they are in need of a new backup quarterback, with some specific circumstances that could put leverage solely in Spytek's corner.

The prevailing question is what teams could have interest in O'Connell, be it between now and Week 1 or from there to the trade deadline if circumstances push it. Apparently, the New York Jets could be interested, according to someone who covers the team.

Raiders may end up with another potential Aidan O'Connell trade suitor

Jake Elman of The Jet Press, FanSided's dedicated Jets page, recently wondered about O'Connell as a potential trade target for the New York Jets.

Behind Geno Smith, who was of course traded back to the team that drafted him by the Raiders this offseason, there is a general lack of experience.

It's also fair to say that the Jets should lean into trying to cultivate those younger quarterbacks, and Elman indeed suggested that would be better idea. Adding O'Connell wouldn't benefit them a whole lot, even if it would only require giving up a Day 3 draft pick to get him.

On the other hand, Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn is on the warm seat heading into his second season, if not a hot one. If something were to happen to Smith, like him playing awful again, there wouldn't be a whole lot of comfort in having to start Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook or rookie Cade Klubnik.

Zappe and Cook have shown what they have to offer, for better or worse. Mostly worse. Klubnik, who was just drafted in April, is also the only one of the trio who should even be locked into a roster spot in New York.

All things considered, it's pretty unlikely the Jets would trade for O'Connell. But if we were to list out teams who could be compelled to consider it at some point, all the way to the trade deadline, they'd probably be....top-10?

When it comes to potential O'Connell trade suitors who may come the Raiders' way, even those on the lower end in terms of current odds, the more the merrier.