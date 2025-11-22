Raiders may hand Browns' Myles Garrett the DPOY award in Week 12 clash

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been among the worst positional rooms in the entire NFL. The group has allowed 31 sacks, while the rushing attack's 3.6 yards per carry and 81.4 yards per game are both the second-worst in the league.

After an all-around rough showing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, the Raiders' offensive line will have its hands full once again against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. Cleveland ranks tied for fourth in the league with 32 sacks, but that's not all that they can do.

Superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett has been responsible for much of that production, as he is in the midst of the best season of his career. Garrett has been on an unbelievable hot streak, and he will undoubtedly present Las Vegas' offensive line with its toughest challenge of the season.

Raiders' offensive line will have its hands full against Myles Garrett

Unfortunately, the Raiders' offensive line has struggled with even mediocre pass rushes all season long. Garrett is in the midst of the best season of his career, as he has already recorded 15.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble this year.

Garrett leads the league in both tackles for loss and sacks, and he has already tied his career high in the former, while he is 1.0 sack away from tying his career high in the latter. He is also in the midst of the best stretch of his career, recording 12 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks over the past three weeks.

Geno Smith discussed the greatness of Garrett, a six-time All-Pro and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, during Wednesday's media availability, while also expressing that Las Vegas obviously plans to slow him down.

"He has it all. He's obviously a physical specimen. Big dude that can run fast. But he has all the moves. He's got speed. He's got power. And he's very disruptive. You can see it. He's had a really hot past three weeks, and we got to cool him down," Smith said.

RELATED: Maxx Crosby calls out 2-8 Raiders in a message they need to hear

Smith noted that getting the ball out quickly is the best way to help the offensive line neutralize Garrett. It may not matter, however, as the superstar often lines up against the left tackle, and the Raiders' Stone Forsythe has proven that he is not a starting-caliber player.

Plus, Smith and the offense have struggled with quick-hitters and getting the ball out quickly this season. If they can't get this done, Garrett is sure to wreak havoc, as he has two games of at least 4.0 sacks this season, which is tied for an NFL record, as are his 10.0 sacks over the past three weeks.

It is quite likely that Garrett continues his recent hot streak and pushes closer to the NFL single-season record of 22.5 sacks, making him the obvious Defensive Player of the Year. If the Raiders can slow him down, however, their chances of picking up their third win of the year will wildly improve.