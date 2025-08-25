Raiders may have a perfect Aidan O'Connell replacement fall right in their lap

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a backup quarterback. Aidan O'Connell broke his wrist following a preseason full of struggles, while sixth-round rookie Cam Miller appears to be more of a developmental project at this stage of his career than a viable backup.

O'Connell's preseason struggles were well-documented; however, he had a clear path to backing up Geno Smith due to a lack of a better option. While the Raiders' chances of being competitive likely rest on Smith's ability to stay healthy, they certainly need additional depth behind him.

Las Vegas could now turn to the trade market to acquire a player that fits the need. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore noted that head coach Pete Carroll is looking for a veteran quarterback with playing experience to replace O'Connell.

Raiders could target Hendon Hooker to replace Aidan O'Connell

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is expected to be on the move before rosters are finalized on Tuesday, and he could be a target for the Raiders. The Lions selected Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in just three games in his career, completing six of his nine pass attempts for 62 yards. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell recently suggested that the former SEC Offensive Player of the Year may need a change of scenery following the preseason finale.

"How much development do you believe there is? We’re talking about Hooker right now. How much development do you believe there still is? " Campbell said. "Sometimes, does the player need a change of scenery?"

Campbell noted that Hooker was not playing with the first team offense, which could have factored into his play. He has largely struggled this preseason, however, opening the door for Kyle Allen to win the backup quarterback role in Detroit.

In four preseason games, Hooker has thrown for 187 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He has completed just 55.0% of his passes; however, he did add 62 rushing yards on eight carries, showcasing his dual-threat ability, but he also fumbled a handful of times.

While he was not impressive by any means, Hooker does have experience at the NFL level. More importantly, any option that becomes available at this stage of the offseason will have plenty of flaws that the team will have to overcome or work through.

Hooker will likely be acquired for a seventh-round pick, at most, or he may be cut and available for no compensation. The Raiders could give Detroit a call with the hope that Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are able to help the young quarterback reach his full potential.

