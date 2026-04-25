Raiders may have just snuck key rotational piece in before the bell in Round 7

When looking at the 2026 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders fans likely had a lot of the same positions on their wish lists. While the priorities surely differed, Raiders fans knew they needed a franchise QB, secondary help, a wide receiver, a backup running back, a kicker, and additions in both trenches.

And through the first six rounds, second-year general manager John Spytek was hitting it out of the park. Fernando Mendoza is now the face of the franchise, and the Raiders took four defensive backs, added a wide receiver, a complementary back for Ashton Jeanty, and a versatile offensive lineman.

But what about an addition on the defensive interior? All offseason, Las Vegas fans have scoured both the veteran market and draft class for someone who can fill the nose tackle void on first-year DC Rob Leonard's new-look 3-4 defense. With only one pick left, things looked bleak.

Spytek, however, came through in the clutch in Round 7, hitting a buzzer-beater of sorts with the selection of NC State's Brandon Cleveland. And it may not be a stretch to say that he could be a valuable rotational piece right away for the Raiders, despite being snuck in at the end of the event.

Las Vegas Raiders land possible NT solution in Round 7 with Brandon Cleveland

Las Vegas' base defense is the 3-4, but it is unlikely that they'll spend much time in it. Instead, they figure to be in a lot of sub-packages with nickel and dime personnel groupings, making a nose tackle more of a rotational piece than a true every-down difference-maker or full-time starter.

Cleveland, if he can get up to speed learning Leonard's defense, could instantly become that rotational player for the Silver and Black. The Raiders had several players rotate to the nose last year, but the only rostered player who seems like a natural fit for it is 2025 6th-rounder J.J. Pegues.

That means that Cleveland only has one person standing in his way of getting some snaps as a rookie. Of course, he'll have to actually make the roster, as it's possible that Las Vegas is simply taking a flyer on him and they feel comfortable with who they already have in the room.

However, this would have been a prime range for the Raiders to select a kicker, and they opted against it. To me, that means that they really like Cleveland, and when evaluating him as a prospect, it is easy to see why, given his solid frame, versatility and track record.

He is a very good run defender, as Cleveland recorded 20 run stops last season for the Wolf Pack. Although not a big help getting after the quarterback, Cleveland has heavy hands and can eat up space to clog running lanes for opposing offenses. He takes on double teams, which is critical.

Not to mention, he has great balance and play recognition, which allows him to stay a step ahead, despite not having the greatest get-off. Cleveland isn't likely to be a star, or even a starter. But there is a clear path for him to a rotational role, even if it's just as an early-down run-stuffer.

To potentially find that before the bell in Round 7 would be a steal.