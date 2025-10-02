Raiders may suddenly be facing Colts without major piece of their WR room

The Las Vegas Raiders entered Week 4's game with the Chicago Bears as a complete disaster, but despite the loss, they are starting to put things back together. Most aspects of the game ran pretty smoothly last Sunday; it was Geno Smith's three turnovers and one missed block that cost them.

Still, however, the Silver and Black find themselves outmatched against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts, whom they'll travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on in Week 5. The Raiders' defensive interior is likely to struggle against the Colts' strong offensive front, and Maxx Crosby can't always do it all by himself.

Hopefully, the Las Vegas secondary, particularly the cornerback room, continues to hold up strong against an unheralded set of wide receivers in Indianapolis. But just as it seemed like the Colts were getting reinforcements at that position, they may be taking another hit.

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. added to injury report before Raiders matchup

After missing last week with a concussion, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce seems to be trending toward playing, as he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Shockingly added to the injury report, however, was Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman is not only the best receiver on the Colts but arguably one of the most underrated in the league. His being potentially out due to a hamstring injury or limited in any way is obviously unfortunate for him and Indianapolis, but quite a fortunate break for the Raiders.

Through four games, Pittman leads the Colts in targets, receptions, receiving touchdowns and first downs gained, while ranking second in receiving yards. Last week, the passing attack did not look complete without Pierce, and they may not be whole again even now in Week 5 against Las Vegas.

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

Although cornerback Eric Stokes has been incredible for the Raiders this season, especially over the last three weeks, there is no denying that Pittman being out or not at 100% gives Patrick Graham and the defense far less of a headache.

Of course, Pierce, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell make up a formidable trio of pass-catchers, not to mention emerging rookie tight end Tyler Warren and star running back Johnathan Taylor. But one less thing to worry about is one less thing to worry about.

Obviously, Raider Nation is not cheering for one of its opponents' best players to be hurt, as both the team and fan base want to beat teams at their best. But injuries are a part of the NFL, and they benefit or hurt teams every week. At least Las Vegas may finally catch a break in an already rough 2025 season.

More Raiders news and analysis