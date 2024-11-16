Raiders get big boost ahead of Week 11 matchup
By Levi Dombro
The bye week was kind to the Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base in a variety ways.
Las Vegas cut ties with their offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, of whom fans were growing tired of after just nine games.
They also relieved James Cregg (offensive line coach) and Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks coach) of their duties during the time off due to the lack of performance from those position groups.
But perhaps the best news that came from the Raiders' week off is that sophomore tight end Michael Mayer will be returning to the lineup on Sunday to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mayer had been out for several weeks and away from the team due to personal reasons but after spending the bye week back in Las Vegas and getting into football shape, he appears to be ready to go for the Week 11 contest.
He made headlines when he returned to practice earlier in the week but there was a notion that he'd still need some time to ramp up. However, he seems to be further ahead of schedule getting back into game shape than anyone thought he'd be, evidenced by the team activating him from the NFI list early Saturday.
The Notre Dame product credited many people for helping him in his absence from the Raiders, notably Antonio Pierce and the Raiders who were, "with [him] through the whole thing" and that he, "couldn’t ask for a better organization and a better support system."
The young player also gave some great perspective in his first interview back, stating, "The No. 1 important rule is that football’s not bigger than life. It isn’t, and it never has been."
While Las Vegas' offense should be given a jolt this week with Mayer back in the lineup and a new offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, in the fold, it's important to remind ourselves as fans and observers of the Raiders that these players are more than what we see on TV.