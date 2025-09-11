Raiders' Michael Mayer had the best game of his NFL career in Week 1

If one were to just look at the box score, they wouldn’t be overly impressed by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer’s performance in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season against the New England Patriots. The former second-rounder from Notre Dame caught four passes for 38 yards on Sunday.

While he was out-produced by Brock Bowers again, anyone who watched the Raiders play last week knows that Mayer was fantastic, and that his impact went well beyond the box score. While the Raiders didn’t draft him to be a No. 2 tight end, this is a sign of what Mayer could be in the NFL.

Coming out of Notre Dame, Mayer was a receiving tight end who really struggled as a blocker. He produced big numbers in college, and the hope was that it would translate to the NFL. But he’s just not the athlete Bowers is, and he can't win after the catch like he does, which is a big reason why Mayer struggled in the first two years of his career.

Michael Mayer was outstanding in Week 1 for Raiders

Mayer was put into a role where he was asked to be a full-time tight end, but his blocking woes outweighed what he was able to produce as a receiver. But all that has changed in 2025. With Bowers now the focal point of the offense, Mayer has worked to become a more well-rounded player, and that has already paid huge dividends.

Despite pedestrian receiving numbers, this was arguably Mayer’s best performance in the NFL. He was used as a pass-blocker on six plays and won all six reps decisively. He was also a huge asset in the run game, and that is an area where he has previously struggled. Not only was he not a liability, but he also actually provided value as a run blocker and opened some big lanes for Ashton Jeanty.

Four catches for 38 yards won’t necessarily impress anyone, but he did a good job in his role, and his ability to be a reliable target over the middle for Geno Smith is very much needed in this offense. He also made a huge reception late in the game on a high throw to keep the chains moving.

It’s clear that Mayer has improved as a route runner, and he is ready for more work in the passing game, if it’s ever needed. With Bowers dealing with a knee injury this week, we could even see him shoulder more of the load in Week 2. That is quite the luxury for the Raiders to have, as no other team in the NFL has a "backup" tight end who can do what Mayer can as a pass-catcher.

Everything fans saw in Week 1 from Mayer is what they were hoping they would get when he was selected in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s starting to show all of the traits of a well-rounded tight end who can be a big asset, even with Bowers on the field. This was easily his most complete game of his NFL career, and his progress bodes well for the rest of the offense.

If Mayer can continue to post performances like this as a blocker and as a receiver, then the Raiders' offense could be very difficult to defend. There is no doubt that Bowers is the better player, but having a tight end like Mayer on the roster can make him even better. That’s why his performance in Week 1 should be very encouraging for Raider fans moving forward.

