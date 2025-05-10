The Las Vegas Raiders were plagued by poor quarterback play last season. However, they also had a shortage of offensive firepower at several skill positions, which certainly did not help the team's situation.

New general manager John Spytek remedied that to an extent this offseason, adding Raheem Mostert and rookie Ashton Jeanty at running back, and drafting three wide receivers during the 2025 NFL Draft.

While this is certainly an influx of talent, there are still plenty of concerns about the team's experience on offense. With a quarterback like Geno Smith under center, it could behoove the team to add another veteran wideout next to Jakobi Meyers instead of relying almost solely on rookies.

Raiders might be desperate enough to bring in former villain fans never expected

The team opted to save money this offseason instead of spending big on a player like Stefon Diggs, which left them with the middle or aging tier of remaining free agents. While Las Vegas does have a connection to veteran Amari Cooper, longtime Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen may be a great option for the Raiders.

During his 11-year tenure in San Diego and Los Angeles, Allen tormented the Silver and Black. All told, despite having just nine healthy seasons, he caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns for the Chargers.

Against the Raiders, Allen always seemed to bring his best. Part of this was because the team's secondary has almost always been shaky, but it also could have been because Allen was reportedly a fan of the Raiders growing up.

That may be one reason for him to join the team, but the NFL is often about business decisions. It should be acknowledged, then, that Chris Beatty is now the wide receivers coach for the Silver and Black, and Allen has quite a history with him.

After Beatty served as the receivers coach for the Chargers for three seasons, he left to take the same role with the Bears after the staff in Los Angeles was fired. Allen followed Beatty to Chicago last season, and it would not be a surprise to see him follow Beatty to Las Vegas this year.

Although he is already 33 years old, he showed no signs of slowing down last year. Allen spent so many seasons dominating the Raiders in AFC West divisional matchups that it almost feels like he owes the franchise for all the damage he did. Signing with the team this offseason to mitigate their lack of experience at wide receiver would be a great place to start.